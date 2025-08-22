Stress and anxiety are the most common mental health conditions that RedArc supports

Stress and anxiety comprised 49% of all the mental health referrals to RedArc over the past 5 years (2020-2024), making them the most common mental health conditions requiring its specialist mental health nurse support. Depression & mood disorders, PTSD & trauma, as well as eating disorders, and psychotic disorders, are also regularly referred and these collectively make up the remaining half of all new cases.

RedArc suggests that the terms ‘stress’ and ‘anxiety’ are often used quite casually in everyday conversation, which can often lead to their seriousness being underestimated. However, stress and anxiety disorders are not just feelings of worry or pressure – they can lead to debilitating symptoms, including panic attacks, insomnia, and long-term physical health issues.

Christine Husbands, commercial consultant for RedArc said: “Dismissing or downplaying stress and anxiety can prevent individuals from getting the help they need and contribute to worsening health and poor outcomes. It’s therefore vitally important that both insurers and employers recognise that these are legitimate medical conditions that require appropriate support and treatment.”

Self-select support is not always good practice

To genuinely assist, it is not sufficient to simply make counselling available on a self-select basis. When an individual is suffering with their mental health, they need help to determine the right type of therapy for them, along with support to deal with other aspects of their wellbeing. This means it needs to be one-to-one and offered by a specialist who can assess their needs and source the most appropriate therapy and support.

Christine Husbands continued: “When an individual is suffering with their mental health, support which includes an assessment from a professional ensures they get the right help. And that help must then be sufficiently comprehensive to genuinely assist them on their path to recovery, and this generally means it needs to be one-to-one, personalised, and offered by a specialist.”

Specialist support is not only beneficial, it’s essential

Mental health conditions, such as stress and anxiety, are best treated by a mental health specialist because these professionals have specialised training, experience, and knowledge in diagnosing and managing complex psychological issues. They are better equipped to understand the nuances of mental health conditions, and their expertise allows for earlier and accurate diagnosis, ultimately leading to better outcomes.

However, individuals struggling with mental health challenges may also experience other side effects, such as sleep and physical health concerns. Therefore, support for mental health also needs to encompass the person holistically, by also offering additional therapies, including support for physical health as well as directing people to specialist national charities and local support groups.

The importance of resilience

Many mental health conditions can be a long-term challenge. Because of this, effective mental health support must go beyond the short-term and focus on equipping individuals with long-lasting tools to enable self-management. Building resilience and developing healthy coping strategies are essential components of this support, enabling people to navigate future difficulties more confidently and independently.

Christine Husbands concluded: “With stress and anxiety accounting for nearly half of our mental health referrals, it’s clear that these conditions demand serious attention and tailored intervention. We urge insurers and employers to invest in specialist-led support that addresses the complexity of these conditions.”