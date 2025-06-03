Supporting older homeowners to downsize is key to the UK housing crisis

With housebuilding rates falling short of demand and the need for homes soaring, the UK must focus on making better use of existing housing stock and that means helping homeowners to right-size in later life. The key lies in making the process simpler and more accessible. According to a new research report from the Open Property Data Association (OPDA), older homeowners are ready for change and they’re looking for digital processes that make moving simpler and less stressful.

OPDA’s research found a significant number of later life homeowners are downsizing. Morethan a third (34%) of those aged 65 – 74 who bought a home in the last five years chose to downsize and that figure rises to almost half (47%) of those aged 75+. However, more than half (55%) of those aged 65-74 cite long transaction times as the biggest barrier to moving. Again, that rises to 68% of those aged 75+.

“There is a clear desire among older homeowners to move, but the current system feels too slow and expensive to make it a viable option,” said Maria Harris, Chair of OPDA. “In addition to the Government’s ambition to build, we need to get smarter about using what we’ve got and that starts by removing barriers to moving.”

While much of the housing policy debate centres around government targets for new homes, the Spring Statement revealed completions are falling short of targets. With over-65s living in some of the most under-occupied homes in the country, encouraging and supporting this group to move to smaller properties could free up thousands of family homes.

Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) is often cited as a major deterrent for older homeowners, but with public finances stretched, a tax cut may be off the table. Instead, the most effective and impactful short-term lever we can pull right now is to improve the experience of moving home – starting with speeding up transactions and embracing technology.

When asked about Digital Property Packs, the OPDA research shows strong support for this solution among later-life movers. It found almost four fifths (77%) of those aged 65 – 74 think they sound like a good idea and when asked if they’d be happy to use one, 70% said yes. The enthusiasm doesn’t wane among the 75 and over age group – 70% think they sound like a good idea and two-thirds (66%) would use them.

Digital Property Packs offer a solution by providing a secure, comprehensive and instantly accessible gateway to essential property details. These packs enable buyers and sellers to access, verify and share critical information upfront, streamlining transactions, reducing fall-through rates and enhancing trust in the process.

“There is an assumption that older people are resistant to change or digital solutions but our research clearly shows that isn’t the case. Digitisation isn’t just for the younger market; many established homeowners are actively seeking it,” continues Harris.

“Digitising property data and improving the moving experience isn’t just good for buyers and sellers; it’s good for the whole system. If we make moving easier, we’ll help unlock the right homes for the right people at the right time.”

Phil Spencer, property expert and founder of property advice website Move iQ backed the call, saying: “I’ve seen time and again that many older homeowners would happily move if the process wasn’t so daunting. We need to make it easier, quicker and less stressful, especially for those who’ve lived in the same home for decades. Digital tools like property packs could make all the difference in giving people the confidence to make that move, which in turn frees up homes for the next generation.”

The Open Property Data Association (OPDA) is urging policymakers, regulators, and the property industry itself to enable this shift by helping later-life homeowners to right-size in a way that suits their evolving needs. This requires embracing a digital future through the implementation of seamless, transparent, and consumer-first property data sharing.