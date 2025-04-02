Suzy Esson appointed as COO of The Exeter

UK health and life insurer The Exeter has announced the appointment of Suzy Esson as Chief Operating Officer, effective 1st April 2025.

With over thirty years of experience in the financial services industry, Suzy joins The Exeter from Holloway Friendly, where she was Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board, leading several of its operational functions including underwriting, claims, member and adviser servicing.

At The Exeter, Suzy will be responsible for leading the customer service teams including underwriting and claims, as well as its change teams. Suzy’s immediate focus will be to build upon the recent launch of The Exeter’s multi-benefit protection platform, by supporting the businesses ongoing transformation activities which are designed to further enhance the overall experience The Exeter provides members and advisers.

Within her role Suzy will also sit on both The Exeter’s Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team.

With the creation of the Chief Operating Officer role, Claire Hird will move from her current role as Customer Service Director to become Head of Outsourced Operations.

Isobel Langton, CEO of The Exeter, commented:

“I am excited to welcome Suzy to The Exeter as Chief Operating Officer at what is an important time in our business transformation journey. The recent launch of our multi-benefit protection platform was the first of several developments that we are investing in to further enhance the experience we provide our members and advisers.

“Suzy’s senior leadership experience across a range of operational functions coupled with her passion for enhancing customer outcomes will be key in supporting our teams in the delivery of ongoing transformation projects. Suzy will also play an important role in helping to drive The Exeter’s future success as a member of our Executive Team and Board of Directors.”

Suzy Esson, Chief Operating Officer at The Exeter, added:

“I am thrilled to be joining The Exeter at such an exciting time, as the organisation continues with its ambitious transformation and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service. This focus on excellence is a passion that I share, particularly in enhancing the experience provided to customers and ensuring exceptional service at every touchpoint. I look forward to working closely with the teams, building on the outstanding work already accomplished, and playing a key role in driving the future success of the business.”