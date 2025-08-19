Swiss Re appoints Robin Spencer as Chief Operating Officer for Life & Health Reinsurance

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 19/08/2025 - Appointment

Swiss Re announced today the appointment of Robin Spencer as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its Life & Health Reinsurance (L&H Re) business unit, effective 1 September 2025.

Based in London, Robin Spencer will be responsible for overseeing Swiss Re’s global L&H Re operations, with a focus on strengthening service delivery, enhancing operational efficiency and aligning his team’s capabilities with business priorities. 

His remit will include leading an expanded operational mandate spanning all L&H Re functions and spearheading the implementation of data- and technology-driven solutions to support business performance and scalability.

Robin Spencer brings over 20 years of experience in global re/insurance leadership roles across Asia, Europe and North America. He most recently held positions as COO of Prudential Asia and CEO of Prudential Thailand.

Paul Murray, CEO Life & Health Reinsurance at Swiss Re, said: “Robin’s appointment marks a pivotal step in our journey to build a future-ready operational foundation. His proven ability to lead international teams and his deep understanding of our industry make him the ideal fit to support Swiss Re’s long-term strategy in the Life & Health business. I firmly believe that Robin’s energy and drive will help us unlock new levels of operational excellence to better serve our clients.”

Related Articles

Sign up to the Insurance & Protection Newsletter

Name

Trending Articles

IFA Talk Insurance and Protection is the new addition to the IFA Talk podcast family, where we discuss the latest topics relevant to Insurance and Protection professionals.

IFA Talk Insurance & Protection Podcast – latest episode

Discover more Podcasts
IFA Magazine
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

Our website uses cookies to enhance your experience and to help us understand how you interact with our site. Read our full Cookie Policy for more information.