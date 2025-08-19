Swiss Re appoints Robin Spencer as Chief Operating Officer for Life & Health Reinsurance

Swiss Re announced today the appointment of Robin Spencer as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for its Life & Health Reinsurance (L&H Re) business unit, effective 1 September 2025.

Based in London, Robin Spencer will be responsible for overseeing Swiss Re’s global L&H Re operations, with a focus on strengthening service delivery, enhancing operational efficiency and aligning his team’s capabilities with business priorities.

His remit will include leading an expanded operational mandate spanning all L&H Re functions and spearheading the implementation of data- and technology-driven solutions to support business performance and scalability.

Robin Spencer brings over 20 years of experience in global re/insurance leadership roles across Asia, Europe and North America. He most recently held positions as COO of Prudential Asia and CEO of Prudential Thailand.

Paul Murray, CEO Life & Health Reinsurance at Swiss Re, said: “Robin’s appointment marks a pivotal step in our journey to build a future-ready operational foundation. His proven ability to lead international teams and his deep understanding of our industry make him the ideal fit to support Swiss Re’s long-term strategy in the Life & Health business. I firmly believe that Robin’s energy and drive will help us unlock new levels of operational excellence to better serve our clients.”