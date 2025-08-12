Swiss Re’s Life Guide adds guidance on repurposed longevity drugs

A new class of longevity drugs is emerging, as medications originally developed for other conditions are being repurposed in the pursuit of a longer, healthier life. Medications such as metformin and rapamycin have gained popularity among health-conscious individuals, with some cases of people self-prescribing these medications. Given the uncertain long-term effects, Swiss Re has introduced guidance for underwriters on how to assess life insurance applicants who show signs of using these repurposed longevity drugs.

Swiss Re‘s August 2025 Life Guide update is part of Swiss Re’s work to adapt underwriting guidance as new insights emerge on life and medical risks. Used by over 800 insurance companies across 100+ countries, Swiss Re’s Life Guide supports more than 23 million underwriting queries each year, enabling consistent, evidence-based decision-making in an evolving health landscape. Alongside updates on longevity medications, Life Guide now also includes an improved calculator for chronic kidney disease, prostate cancer risks and expanded medical risk assessment tools.

Natalie Kelly, Head of Global Underwriting, Claims and R&D at Swiss Re says: “Life Guide is the gold-standard toolkit for Life & Health underwriting. We’ve earned that status by staying ahead of developing risks. With repurposed medications, the clinical picture is still evolving. This update gives underwriters practical decision-making support—especially in cases where use of these drugs may be experimental or self-prescribed.”

Metformin and rapamycin are part of a growing list of substances being explored for anti-aging purposes. Metformin, originally used for managing type 2 diabetes, is being studied for its potential to slow aging by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing inflammation. Rapamycin, an immunosuppressant developed for organ transplant recipients, has been used in off-label attempts to extend lifespan.

Some of these drugs carry an uncertain risk. Rapamycin, for example, has raised concerns due to immunosuppressive effects and limited long-term data in animals. In response, Swiss Re has updated its Life Guide to provide underwriters with clear, evidence-based guidance on how to evaluate disclosures of these drugs, including when to apply a rating or defer the case to a medical officer.