The business of better advice | IFAM 139 | June 2025

Make it your business to get better

Welcome to the June edition of IFA Magazine!

Summer may be around the corner, but in financial advice, there’s no time to wind down. This issue is packed with practical insight, powerful perspectives and stories that reflect the depth, challenge and evolution of our profession. From tech transformation and regulatory reform to people-first planning, we’re spotlighting what better business really looks like.

Navigating complexity with confidence

We open with Brooks Macdonald (pages 6–7), who explore the challenges of today’s retirement income landscape. With inflation risk, market volatility and longevity concerns all in the mix, their message is clear: robust, personalised strategies are key to helping clients stay confident in uncertain times.

Better business everywhere

Pages 8–25 bring together a range of voices on how advice firms can improve outcomes—for clients, teams and the business as a whole.

Cara Robinson of Truly Independent (pages 8–10) urges the profession to close the advice gap, especially for younger and under-represented groups. On pages 12–14, Justine Pattullo and Nick Green tackle the long-standing LOA frustrations, sharing practical progress on industry-wide reform.

Our very own, Jenny Hunter (pages 16–19) shares proven study techniques to help advisers keep up with professional development—without burning out. And on pages 20–22, Saturn’s Amal Jolly and Rohit Vaish explore how AI can empower advisers to do more of what they do best: build relationships and deliver strategic, human-centric advice. On page 25, Sparrows Capital’s Arnie Millington rounds off the Better Business section by adding his voice to the fixed fee debate—emphasising value, not pricing models, as the metric that really matters.

Fees, farms and financial behaviour

Katie Martin and Louise Garrett of Hunters (pages 31–32) unpack the implications of proposed reforms to agricultural and business property relief. Meanwhile, Oxford Risk’s Dr Greg Davies (pages 28–30) explains why advisers should go beyond demographics and tap into behavioural finance to deliver more personalised, emotionally intelligent advice.

IFA Talk: what you might have missed—and what’s coming next

From AI and LOA reform to paraplanners and MPS partnerships (pages 26–27), May’s IFA Talk episodes have been full of insight. And June is shaping up nicely, too—with episodes on digital wills and legacy tech with Adeus Life, plus new discussions on tax-efficient investing, insurance and more. Don’t miss them at ifamagazine.com/podcasts.

Powerful personal stories

On pages 37–40, Rhiannon Gogh shares her own family journey and how it led her to champion better financial planning for SEND families. On pages 41–43, James Woodfall offers a raw, honest account of stress in financial services—and why sustainable careers need healthier cultures.

And finally…

Our Mortgage & Property section returns from page 45, this month exploring the Renters Reform Bill, equity release trends and inflation’s latest impact on the market.

Thanks as ever for joining us—enjoy the read and hopefully some sunshine.

Sue Whitbread

Editor, IFA Magazine