The case for smarter mortgage advice: how Acre is rewiring the broker experience

In a sector where outdated processes and fragmented systems have long frustrated advisers and their clients, Acre, the all-in-one mortgage and protection software, is setting out to do things differently. In this exclusive interview, Founder and CEO of Acre, Justus Brown, talks to IFA Magazine’s social media and content manager, Meg Bratley, to share how his own experience of trying to secure a mortgage became the inspiration behind deciding to create a platform designed to transform the way brokers work, reduce inefficiencies, deliver better outcomes and ultimately solve these frustrations.

“I needed a broker because each lender’s criteria and systems shut me out, even though I could easily afford the mortgage. That was the moment I realised the whole process needed rethinking. Justus Brown”

Q: What inspired the founding of Acre?

JB: Back in 2015, I moved to the UK to help launch Founders Factory, a corporate-backed venture studio. The idea was to take corporate assets and explore how startup-style innovation could create new technology solutions.

Not long after, I was trying to buy a small home in France. I had savings, income, and what I thought was a straightforward case. But the process turned into a nightmare: UK banks wouldn’t touch international mortgages, Berlin banks dismissed me because I no longer earned in euros, and local French banks were reluctant to lend to an American.

Even when I did find lenders, the criteria and processes made it impossible to secure a competitive rate. The “computer says no” culture was very much alive, rules were rigid, systems were outdated, and manual checks dominated.

It became obvious that without a broker, I would have struggled to find a solution. That experience highlighted two things: first, just how valuable advisers are, and second, how broken the process was. That was the spark for Acre.

Q: What are the key inefficiencies in the mortgage market today?

JB: Mortgages remain one of the most complex and manual financial processes. Since the 2012 Mortgage Market Review, regulation has evolved, but the technology and workflows advisers rely on have not kept up.

Most brokers are juggling multiple disconnected systems: CRM, ID verification, sourcing tools, compliance checks, and more. These systems don’t talk to each other, creating duplication, re-keying of data, and delays.

It’s not just brokers who feel the pain. Conveyancing, for example, is notoriously slow, averaging around 18.8 weeks. Lenders often blame conveyancers; conveyancers blame leaseholders and other conveyancers. The reality is that inefficiencies are baked into every stage, from estate agent to broker, lender, conveyancer, and insurer.

This fragmented landscape adds time, cost, and frustration for everyone involved.

Q: How does Acre solve these problems for brokers and clients?

JB: We approached the challenge from a systems design perspective: map the entire end-to-end journey, identify handoffs, and redesign from the ground up. What we found was over 80 separate systems touching a single mortgage case.

So instead of building “just another tool,” we created a brokerage in a box, a single platform with everything brokers need integrated from the start.

That includes KYC checks, mortgage and protection sourcing, CRM, compliance, reconciliations, and even accounting. By pulling these functions together, we reduce duplication, improve data accuracy, and cut down on busy work.

Brokers using Acre also get access to a client portal. Customers can complete initial information themselves, upload documents, and start the fact-find process digitally. This shifts data entry away from advisers, improves accuracy, and allows the first face-to-face meeting to focus on advice rather than admin.

The result is a higher likelihood of getting to “yes” with lenders because the case has already been validated upfront. And by embedding protection and insurance conversations early, advisers can narrow the protection gap while improving long-term client outcomes.

Q: What technological trends are shaping mortgage advice?

JB: There are many of course but a A few stand out to me right now, namely:

Data reuse and sharing: Long discussed but rarely executed, this is finally being recognised as essential. Sharing isn’t where you make money, — it’s how you improve efficiency across the chain.

AI: It’s everywhere. While often misunderstood, AI has huge potential to remove repetitive tasks and support advisers.

Consolidation: More brokerages are joining larger networks or being acquired. Bigger firms face more scrutiny, which makes compliance technology critical.

Lender integrations: Promised for years, but only now are we seeing genuine progress. Some top lenders are listening more closely to brokers, paving the way for digital submissions and eventually, personalised pricing.

Q: How do you view AI’s role in the mortgage advice process?

JB: I’m positive about AI. But it’s important to be clear: AI isn’t one thing. The current wave, powered by large language models, is really about making machine learning more accessible through natural language. It’s often “search that works” — not magic.

AI won’t replace brokers. Much of what advisers do involves conditional thinking, human reassurance, and guiding clients through complex, emotional decisions. A chatbot can’t replicate that.

Where AI excels is in automating repetitive work: drafting disclosure documents, generating suitability letters, parsing data from PDFs, mapping codes across lender systems. These tasks consume time but add little value to the adviser–client relationship. By removing them, AI frees advisers to focus on what really matters which is — advice.

So, I see AI as augmenting advisers, not threatening them. And in doing so, it challenges older tech providers who only do one thing. Platforms like Acre, which inte e grate advice holistically, are better positioned to adapt.

Q: What about advice on protection? Has consumer duty been a game-changer here?

JB: Protection is an area I’m passionate about. Too often, conversations with clients about the need for life cover, income protection, or general insurance are left until after the mortgage completes, or not had at all. Under Consumer Duty, advisers are rightly asking themselves how to close those gaps.

At Acre, we prompt brokers to start protection discussions right at the start of the client’s journey. Using the same data already collected for the mortgage, we can generate quotes instantly, helping advisers demonstrate suitability and value without rekeying information.

We also provide dashboards and tools that allow brokers to reflect on their own business: where gaps were identified, where they weren’t closed, and how outcomes could be improved next time.

This isn’t just about compliance; it’s about building stronger client relationships. General insurance, for example, may not deliver the same upfront rewards as protection, but it renews annually. It gives advisers a reason to reconnect with clients every year, building loyalty and creating new opportunities for advice.

Q: How does Acre make it easier for mortgage advisers to stay ing compliant t easier ?

JB: We’re fortunate to work with large networks whose compliance teams engage with us directly. That helps us stay ahead of regulatory changes and embed them into our platform.

Consumer Duty was a prime example. We introduced new data capture, adjusted document templates , and created tools that helped advisers to evidence more holistic outcomes.

We support a shift away from “box-ticking” compliance. Instead of manually checking every step, we use automation to ensure data consistency across the advice journey. That gives advisers confidence that their submissions, documents, and suitability reports align, freeing up more time to focus on the client and the advice process.

Q: Looking ahead, what innovations will shape the next five years?

JB: First, we’ll see continued advances in automation and AI, streamlining compliance, accelerating searches, and removing more busy work.

Second, I expect dynamic pricing to gain momentum. By using richer data, lenders and insurers can make faster, more personalised decisions. Instant “yes” responses will replace weeks of back-and-forth.

Third, we’ll see disruption in reconciliation and payments. Fee structures, commissions, and adviser payments remain riddled with inefficiencies. Technology can simplify and automate this, which in turn will reshape old business models.

Finally, broader data sharing between brokers, lenders, conveyancers, estate agents, and regulators, — has s the potential to drastically shorten transaction times. Couple that with smarter housing policy, and we could see a market that is more fluid, affordable, and accessible.

Conclusion

Acre was born from personal frustration, but it has grown into a mission. At its heart is a simple idea: advisers deserve better tools, and clients deserve better outcomes.

By integrating systems, automating processes, and embedding compliance, Acre aims to empower advisers to focus less on admin and more on advice. And by embracing innovation responsibly, it hopes to help shape a housing market that works better for everyone.

About the expert

Justus Brown is the Founder and CEO of Acre. With a background in technology and venture building, Acre’s aim is to transform the way mortgage and protection advisers work, with a mission to empower brokers with smarter tools, deliver better outcomes for clients, and ultimately help shape a more affordable and accessible housing market.