The changing role of the office manager: guest insight from Tsvetelina Hinova as she offers top tips for success

Moneypenny: “I can’t talk now 007, I’m on a Zoom call!” In today’s world James Bond’s colleague wouldn’t have time to chat – she’d be too busy setting the secret service culture. So says Tsvetelina Hinova, joint founder and CEO of Thankbox, as she delves down into why and how today’s office executives have to juggle more multiple responsibilities than ever

Every office has a Sandy – a general factotum-cum-social secretary-cum-sympathetic ear and shoulder to cry on.

Sandy does everything from compiling the holiday list, to making sure there’s always a supply of tea, coffee, milk and sugar, in the staff room.

They organise the annual Christmas party, all the leaving dos and whip-rounds for birthdays and, if you’re travelling to a convention or a meeting overseas, it’s Sandy who books your flight and hotel accommodation.

In fiction Sandy is often portrayed as the strong and under-rated power behind the throne – like Joan Holloway and Peggy Olson in Mad Men – or as having secret designs on the boss, like Miss Moneypenny in the James Bond franchise, or Waylon Smithers in The Simpsons.

But the role of the office manager – also known as the secretary, personal assistant or executive assistant ­– is changing.

The atomisation of the workplace and the growth of home and hybrid working; the globalisation of industry and commerce; and the rapid advance of technology, including the development of artificial intelligence (AI); have combined to make Sandy’s role more demanding, specialist and critical to the smooth-running of a company or organisation.

Suddenly, along with all of their existing roles and functions, Sandy is now expected to master the intricacies of new technologies, work across multiple territories and jurisdictions, overcome language barriers and manage communications across the business.

If Moneypenny was working today, she wouldn’t have time to chat with Bond because she’d be on Zoom, delivering a PowerPoint presentation on the importance of creating a positive corporate culture, to staff members across seven different time-zones.

From typewriters to tech wizards:

The office of the past, with its rigid hierarchies and typing pools, has given way to a more dynamic and collaborative environment. This shift has been largely fuelled by technology, demanding that office managers become adept at leveraging software and online platforms.

Cloud-based document management systems have replaced filing cabinets, while project management tools streamline workflows. The modern office manager isn’t just tech-savvy; they are responsible for implementing and often training others on the technology that drives the organisation’s efficiency.

The modern office manager is no longer confined to administrative tasks. They play a crucial role in shaping company culture, ensuring that the working environment encourages greater productivity and employee wellbeing.

As technology continues to evolve, Sandy will increasingly be required to gather data to track key performance indicators, measure employee satisfaction, and inform strategic decision-making.

They will have to promote environmentally friendly practices in the organisation and play a key role in implementing sustainable initiatives.

As remote and hybrid working becomes more common, they will have to adapt to managing an atomised workforce, ensuring seamless communication and collaboration across geographical boundaries.

Creating a culture of efficiency and wellbeing:

Recognising that happy employees are productive employees, office managers are also tasked with promoting employee wellbeing. This could involve organising team-building activities, implementing flexible work arrangements, and advocating for employee benefits that support work-life balance.

Open communication and seamless collaboration are hallmarks of the modern workplace. Office managers ensure that communication channels are open and effective, whether through team messaging platforms, or fostering a culture of open dialogue.

With more staff members working from home and in different cities and countries, the office manager can no longer send a card round the office, along with an A4 manilla envelope, when a staff member is leaving the company or celebrating a birthday, getting married or having a baby.

Such communal celebrations are essential in maintaining a positive working culture and so Sandy must find a modern, technical solution to do the job.

The modern office manager is a strategic thinker, anticipating challenges and developing creative solutions. They often play a role in budget management, negotiating with suppliers, and ensuring the business’s resources are used efficiently.

They have to juggle multiple responsibilities, from onboarding new hires to organising company events. They are the bridge between employees and upper management and so they need to be approachable, empathetic listeners who can advocate for their team’s needs while also communicating company goals and expectations clearly.

Skills for the modern office manager

If you are the equivalent of Sandy in your organisation, here are some of the attributes you will need have or develop in the future:

1. Masterful organisation and time management: This goes beyond just filing. You’ll need to juggle multiple schedules (including your own!), track projects, manage suppliers, and stay on top of daily tasks and long-term plans. Strong organisational skills are crucial to prevent work from piling up and ensure everything runs like clockwork.

2. Exceptional communication skills: As an office manager, you’ll be the communication hub, connecting with everyone from new hires to the CEO. Clear and effective communication is essential for avoiding mistakes, resolving conflicts, and providing direction.

3. Innovative problem-solving abilities: Over time, office managers gain invaluable company knowledge, making them excellent problem-solvers. You’ll be called upon to navigate challenging situations, often with limited resources. Thinking outside the box and finding creative solutions is key.

4. Empathy and understanding: As a central figure in the office, you’ll need to understand and empathise with all team members. Often, you’ll be the voice of the employees, advocating for their needs and ensuring everyone feels heard and valued.

5. Sharp negotiation skills: Whether managing the office budget, securing deals with suppliers, or mediating workplace disagreements, strong negotiation skills are essential. You’ll need to be comfortable advocating for the best interests of the company and finding solutions that work for everyone involved.

6. Continuous business knowledge development: Stay ahead of the curve by continuously expanding your business acumen. From budgeting and financial planning to recruitment strategies and management theory, a strong business foundation will enhance your effectiveness and open doors for advancement.

7. A grasp of legal basics: Dealing with contracts, supplier agreements, and other legal documents is often part of the job. A basic understanding of legal terminology and contract terms will help you protect the company’s interests.

8. Strong emotional intelligence: Developing strong interpersonal skills and emotional intelligence is crucial for successful team management. This involves understanding and managing your own emotions while also being attuned to the emotions of others. By fostering a positive and supportive work environment, you can boost morale, productivity, and employee engagement.

The role of the office manager is constantly evolving. By embracing lifelong learning, seeking professional development opportunities, and staying updated on industry trends, you can ensure your skills remain relevant and continue to thrive in this dynamic role.

Tsvetelina Hinova is co-founder of Thankbox, an online card and cash collection service whose main goal is to foster appreciation and connectivity within teams