The Christmas click-off: Fact or fiction?

It’s a familiar workplace myth: as soon as December rolls around, employees mentally clock-off, deadlines drift, and productivity plummets. However, research from the past few years paints a very different picture for 2025. Could the Christmas “click-off” could be more fiction than fact?

Just last year, a study of UK workers found that 89% stay productive over the holiday period, with 55% experiencing a boost in output, fuelled by the thrill of closing out the year strong and the energy that festive traditions bring (Monday.com). “Rather than winding down, most teams we support use December as an opportunity to set the tone for the new year and end on a high,” explains Ben Wright, Global Head of Partnerships at Instant Offices. “Workplace culture and leadership set the agenda: when leaders foster open communication and trust, teams transform the end-of-year rush into a time of real achievement.”

Workplace specialists at leading office solutions provider Instant Offices have explored the truth about productivity at Christmas and how employers can keep their workforce motivated during the festive season.

Festive lift: why many don’t switch off

Far from coasting, many employees use December as a chance to clear the decks and go into January with a clean slate. Seasonal traditions, team socials and end-of-year celebrations can boost creativity and focus, with a significant share of workers saying they feel more inspired and energised at this time of year (Monday.com).

“Younger employees in particular lean into the momentum: Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to ramp up output, using flexible hours and digital tools to juggle deadlines, parties and travel. For a lot of teams, December is less about winding down and more about finishing strong – the right environment turns festive energy into performance,” Ben Wright comments.

What really de‑motivates people

Of course, not everyone feels the festive buzz. Across 2025 engagement studies, key de‑motivators keep showing up: lack of recognition, poor communication, unclear priorities, and a sense that leaders are “checked out” while still expecting teams to deliver (Gallup). Heavy workloads without support, last‑minute demands and inconsistent flexible working policies can also cause stress and resentment, especially when employees are juggling family commitments and rising living costs.

Culture amplifies all of this. In organisations where people feel overlooked, excluded from decisions or unsure what’s expected, any seasonal pressure quickly tips into disengagement. “If the culture is already fragile, December exposes the cracks – from burnout to quiet quitting,” Ben Wright explains. “But when people feel trusted and recognised, the same busy period can be incredibly energising.”

The culture factor: how to avoid a true click‑off

Employee engagement experts at Instant Offices recommends a culture‑first approach to keep spirits and results high throughout December, turning potential distraction into focused momentum. Rather than asking people to “power through”, the emphasis is on clarity, flexibility and genuine care – the foundations of a culture where employees choose to stay engaged.

Set clear, realistic priorities

Instead of a vague push to “get everything done before Christmas”, narrow the focus to the few outcomes that really matter and make them visible for everyone. Translate those into smaller weekly or daily goals so teams can see progress quickly, even in a shortened month. This reduces anxiety, cuts down on last‑minute fire drills and helps employees feel in control of their workload.

Offer ‘festive flex’ that actually works

Flexible start and finish times, remote days for travel, or compressed hours across the month can make a huge difference to stress levels. When people know they can make the school play, handle childcare or travel at less busy times, they’re more likely to give full attention during their working hours. Link this to clear expectations: agree core collaboration hours, then allow autonomy around them rather than informal, inconsistent flexibility.

Dial up recognition and visibility

December is a natural time to celebrate milestones, but recognition needs to go beyond an end‑of‑year speech. Encourage managers to call out specific contributions in team meetings, internal channels and one‑to‑ones, including quieter or behind‑the‑scenes work. Small gestures – a personalised thank‑you note, a shout‑out on internal comms, or involving someone in a high‑profile project for the new year – can significantly lift motivation when energy is flagging.

Protect boundaries and banish performative busyness

One of the quickest routes to a genuine “click‑off” is expecting people to be constantly available while also telling them to “enjoy the break”. Set the tone from the top by discouraging late‑night emails, using out‑of‑office messages properly, and agreeing what truly requires an urgent response. When leaders model healthy boundaries, people return in January more rested, loyal and ready to perform – rather than burnt out and disengaged.

Keep communication open, honest and human

Use the run‑up to Christmas to check in, not just check-up. Short, regular conversations about capacity, priorities and wellbeing help catch issues early and show that leaders are tuned in rather than disappearing into closed‑door planning. Make sure celebrations and social events are inclusive, recognising that not everyone marks the same holidays or enjoys the same activities; offering options (from low‑key lunches to remote‑friendly events) helps everyone feel part of the team.

“Practical policies are important, but it’s the everyday culture that decides whether people stay switched on or quietly check out,” says Ben Wright, Head of Global Partnerships at Instant Offices. “When employees feel listened to, trusted and recognised, December becomes a powerful month for focus, loyalty and long‑term performance – not a write‑off.”