The Exeter: 1 in 3 advisers say increased demand for advice and keeping up with regulatory change are key demands on their time

UK protection and health insurer, The Exeter, has released further findings from a nationwide survey of financial advisers, revealing their priorities and concerns for the upcoming year.

While advisers expressed confidence in navigating the challenges of 2025, they noted an increased demand for financial advice as a key factor impacting the time they have available to spend with clients.

Challenges on adviser time

The survey found that over a third of advisers (35%) find their time being impacted by network, industry, and provider updates. A further third (34%) stated an increase in demand for advice as well as regulatory changes as a key challenge, highlighting a positive demand for advice and the time advisers are taking to understand and embed regulatory change.

Additionally, advisers also noted continued professional development and learning (31%), meetings with business development managers and third parties (28%), and the documenting and recording of advice conversations (26%) as taking up a significant portion of their time.

Adviser tips for balancing time pressures

Having reviewed the findings, The Protection Coach, Matthew Chapman, has offered some insightful tips for advisers to help balance the demands placed on their time to ensure they get the most out of their advice conversations:

Prioritise client-centric conversations over admin

“The best advisers focus on having meaningful client conversations rather than drowning in admin. To make the best use of the time they have with clients, advisers should consider making some simple changes to their processes and look to technology to help save time where possible, these could include:

Blocking out ‘dedicated hours’ in their diary for client conversations, where nothing can distract them from having proactive advice conversations.

Using structured sales frameworks (such as anchoring to financial goals) to make meetings efficient and compelling, reducing the need for follow-ups.

Automating or delegating non-client-facing tasks where possible, for example, using digital fact finds and automated follow-ups, or even looking to paraplanners for support.

Recording advice conversations and using technology to transcribe and summarise key points.”

Schedule time for personal growth like it’s an appointment

“Regulatory changes, CPD, and industry updates are non-negotiable, but they shouldn’t consume client time. Instead, advisers should look at these as opportunities to improve their effectiveness:

Consider booking non-client time into the diary each week and set this aside for structured learning and development

Access CPD resources in a way that works best for them, whether it’s attending a training session, listening to industry podcasts while commuting, or following relevant experts for insight and opinion.

Ensure they surround themselves with like-minded high performers who can share valuable insights to help cut through the noise we face as advisers.”

Use the ‘one-touch’ rule to help manage workloads

“Every interaction advisers have should add value to their business and help them manage future workloads:

When making recommendations to clients, ensure they are crystal clear, so that they don’t need endless follow-ups to clarify information.

When updating on regulation or provider changes, focus only on what’s actionable and relevant to their clients.

And finally, leverage existing client touchpoints, like annual reviews, to combine a range of topics, such as compliance and protection, to ensure the conversations are high value.

By taking control of their time and being intentional with their focus, advisers will be able to not only grow their business but also maintain a level of balance in a constantly evolving landscape.”

Jamie Page, Head of Protection Distribution, The Exeter, said:

“These findings highlight the challenges advisers face daily and underscore the importance of balancing client-centric conversations with ongoing professional development and efficient time management.

“Matthew Chapman’s practical tips provide valuable insight on navigating these pressures whilst continuing to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients.

“As well as looking to colleagues or the wider adviser community for support, I would also encourage advisers to make the most of the relationships, tools and resources available from insurers which are designed to support their advice conversations and ongoing professional development.”