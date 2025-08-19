The Exeter announces agreement with iGPR to streamline requests for medical information

UK health and life insurer, The Exeter, has announced a new agreement with iGPR, the market-leading provider of redaction and medical reporting software, to streamline medical information requests from GP surgeries. Under this new agreement, iGPR will be providing The Exeter with a fully managed service for all medical reports.

For insurers, GP medical reports are an important source of information in the underwriting process, particularly in cases where instant decisions aren’t possible. By integrating with iGPR’s digital platform, The Exeter can access the information it needs more quickly and securely, reducing turnaround times and improving the overall application experience.

For GP surgeries already using the iGPR system, medical report requests will now be issued electronically. This will significantly speed up the process of gathering relevant medical information, helping advisers and applicants avoid unnecessary delays.

The iGPR system enables reports to be encrypted and transmitted securely in line with NHS standards, while automatically redacting any sensitive information or third-party references the insurer does not need to see. This ensures that clients’ privacy is protected at every stage, while avoiding the need for additional back-and-forth.

By also reducing the need for time-consuming paper handling by GP surgeries, the iGPR system helps minimise the risk of lost documents and human error. Importantly, for advisers, it gives them the ability to log into the platform and track the status of medical reports, offering greater visibility on completion times and enabling clearer communication with clients throughout the application journey.

Toby Bainbridge, Head of Insurance Solutions at The Exeter, says:

“The Exeter’s relationship with iGPR further underlines our commitment to providing advisers and their clients with an exceptional experience.

We aim to provide as many applicants as possible with an immediate underwriting decision, however this isn’t always possible. In those instances where further information is required, it’s important that any request is completed in the most efficient way for the GP surgery, and that the information is received in a secure manner; something that the iGPR system enables.

I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing this project to life and I look forward to seeing the results it delivers for advisers and their clients.”

Claire Reeves, Co-Founder, iGPR commented:

“We’re excited to work with The Exeter to accelerate and secure medical reporting through our digital platform. This collaboration not only improves underwriting efficiency but also sets the stage for our new Smart Claims function, which is set to significantly reduce claims turnaround times. Together, we’re helping to drive a faster, more transparent experience for patients, advisers and insurers.”