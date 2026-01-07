The Exeter enhances NHS cash benefit with higher payments and new day-patient cover

UK health and life insurer The Exeter has announced a series of enhancements to its NHS cash benefit, strengthening financial support for members who receive treatment through the NHS.

Members will now receive higher payments for NHS in-patient stays, a new day-patient benefit introduced for eligible NHS day-case treatments, and clearer rules around how much can be claimed. The updated NHS cash benefit is also one of the most generous in the market, designed to recognise the essential role the NHS plays while ensuring members feel supported throughout their treatment journey.

What’s new?

Effective from publication, the enhancements apply to all live plans and most legacy plans, with some exceptions where product-specific limits remain and are designed to make the benefit easier to understand and use:

NHS in-patient cash benefit increased from £150 to £250 per night

New £150 per day NHS day-patient benefit introduced for eligible NHS treatments

Excess deduction removed, ensuring members receive the full benefit

Annual cap varies by product; maximum £10,000

Claims do not affect a member’s no claims discount

There’s a single annual cap of up to £10,000 across NHS cash benefits and for any single hospital visit, members can claim either the in-patient or day-patient cash benefit at one time, not both. The single combined cap offers greater flexibility, allowing members to draw on the benefit in line with their actual treatment plan, rather than being restricted by sub-limits.

Dawn Prescott, Head of Healthcare Proposition, The Exeter, comments:

“Our goal is to provide members with practical support during life’s most uncertain moments. These enhancements reinforce the financial help available when members choose NHS care, acknowledging the vital role the NHS plays, while ensuring our cover remains generous, straightforward, and easy to access.

By increasing benefit amounts, introducing a new day-patient benefit, and removing the excess deduction, we’re making the experience simpler and more flexible. Many treatment pathways, especially for conditions like cancer, now span both in-patient and day-patient settings. Members have the freedom to use their benefit in the way that best fits their personal journey, with an annual cap of up to £10,000, subject to product-specific limits.”