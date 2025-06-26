The Exeter sees 19% increase in health insurance new business premiums

UK health and life insurer,The Exeter, has announced a 20.9% increase in gross premium income, to £125.1 million in 2024, at its Annual General Meeting. The figures reflect a strong year for the mutual, with growing demand for health and income protection insurance and a continued focus on supporting members and advisers.

New business premium income rose to £35 million, up from £31.3 million in 2023. Health insurance performed particularly well, with new business premiums increasing by 19.2%, while income protection also grew by 5.5%.

The Exeter’s membership rose by 5.8% to 146,385 members over the past year, with the mutual continuing to strengthen the support it offers. In 2024, members booked over 10,000 health and wellbeing appointments through its HealthWise member benefits app, a 175% increase on the previous year. The increased usage of services, provided by Square Health, highlights the growing demand for fast access to services like remote GP appointments, physiotherapy and mental health support.

In addition, The Exeter reported an internal engagement score of 87%, up from 83% in 2023. Feedback from colleagues pointed to a strong sense of purpose, interesting and challenging work and a strong sense of enablement in their roles as being key drivers behind the increase.

The Exeter also maintained its commitment to charitable giving. In 2024, colleagues raised more than £51,000 for good causes, rounding off a three-year partnership with FORCE Cancer Charity that raised over £127,000 in total. In 2025, Macmillan Cancer Support was named as the mutual’s new corporate charity partner.

Isobel Langton, CEO, The Exeter comments:

“2024 was another strong year for The Exeter that saw our teams provide exceptional support to our members and advisers. In addition to paying more claims, we also grew our overall membership number, delivered an increase in new business and gross premium income, and saw increased engagement amongst colleagues.

“These hugely positive results were achieved during a period of significant digital transformation that saw our amazing colleagues collaborate across multiple projects. Our continued investment in technology and our people, will allow us to provide members and advisers with a more intuitive and efficient experience.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved and look forward to building on this momentum.”