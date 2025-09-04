The Mortgage Hut switches to Twenty7tec to supercharge its data and decision-making

The property industry is gathering pace – and as competition intensifies, lenders and advisers are wising up to the fact that without streamlined reporting and flexible data solutions, they risk being left behind.

For The Mortgage Hut, the leading mortgage brokers with multiple national consumer-facing brands, this mindset drove their decision to close the door on an existing relationship.

Frustrated by limited and inflexible reporting tools – particularly around regulatory and business management information – the firm needed a CRM provider that could keep up with the level of insight and operational control they needed.

Enter Twenty7tec – the mortgage technology provider known for its data-driven platform, powerful regulatory reporting, and research tools that not only support day-to-day sales progression but also help advisers spot behavioural trends and plan more effectively for the future.

The Mortgage Hut initially approached Twenty7tec to explore its Research tool, specifically for second charge sourcing, a feature missing from their existing CRM which enables advisers to source and compare secured loans taken out against a property that already has a mortgage.

However, it quickly became clear that Research could unlock a far wider set of benefits, and The Mortgage Hut soon recognised how the broader Twenty7tec platform could support greater efficiency, deeper insight, and tighter operational control across the business.

“Following the trial of Research, we introduced The Mortgage Hut to Advice – our CRM which was formerly known as FinPlan”, said Harrison Banner, National Sales Manager at Twenty7tec.

“Advice works alongside the sourcing tool to give them everything they need in one place, from managing cases to running reports and tracking commissions.”

He continued: “We started off small, with just one adviser in the second charge team using Advice alongside our Research tool. But as the team saw how much more flexible and powerful our reporting and reconciliation tools were compared to their previous system, we were able to roll it out more widely. The rest of the team – around 35 users – had come on board by July 2025.”

Since going live, The Mortgage Hut has been reaping the benefits across its core brand, as well as its niche consumer-facing brands including Police Mortgages and Airline Mortgage Shop.

The firm has already seen faster adviser onboarding, greater oversight of case pipelines, and significantly enhanced reporting across the business. Most importantly, The Mortgage Hut – which compares more than 11,000 products across 90 lenders – is now seeing positive results from a streamlined, single-track system that reduces manual admin and saves vital time.

Nicola Schutrups, Managing Director at The Mortgage Hut, said: “Although we operate under multiple consumer-facing brands to attract different types of customers, we function as a single business – so it was important to find a platform that could work seamlessly across the board. We finally have everything in one place, and that’s made a noticeable difference to how we operate day to day.

“We’re excited to keep building on this momentum that we have already gained with Twenty7tec, especially if it means providing the best service possible and helping more people get on – or move up – the property ladder. That’s what drives us.”

For more information on Twenty7tec please visit twenty7tec.com