The Mortgage Works cuts rates again

Effective from tomorrow, Tuesday 6 August, The Mortgage Works (TMW) will be reducing rates by up to 0.45 percentage points across its product range, with rates starting from 3.49%.

The new rates include:

Two-year fixed rate (purchase and remortgage) buy-to-let at 3.49% with a 3% fee, available up to 65% LTV (reduced by 0.05%)

Five-year fixed rate (purchase and remortgage) limited company buy-to-let at 4.59% with a 5% fee, available up to 70% LTV (reduced by 0.25%)

Five-year fixed rate (purchase and remortgage) limited company buy-to-let at 4.99% with a 3% fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.30%)

Two-year fixed rate (purchase and remortgage) limited company houses in multiple occupation (HMO) at 4.94% with a 3% fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.45%)

Joe Avarne, Senior Manager, Buy-to-Let Mortgages at The Mortgage Works, said: “We are pleased to announce more rate cuts as it further demonstrates our ongoing commitment to brokers and landlords. These latest reductions make us one of the most competitive buy-to-let mortgage lenders in the sector with rates now starting from 3.49%.”