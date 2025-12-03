The Mortgage Works reduces switcher rates

Meg Bratley

·

Unsplash - 03/12/2025

The Mortgage Works will be reducing rates by up to 0.20 percentage points across selected buy-to-let, limited company buy-to-let and HMO products for existing customers. The new rates will be effective from tomorrow, Thursday, 4 December.

Switcher rate reductions include:

  • Two-year fixed rate buy-to-let product at 2.89%, with a 3% fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.15%)
  • Five-year fixed rate buy-to-let product at 3.69%, with a 3% fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.07%)
  • Two-year fixed rate limited company buy-to-let product at 3.79%, with a 3% fee, available up to 75% LTV (reduced by 0.15%).

Joe Avarne, Senior Manager at The Mortgage Works, said: “As one of the UK’s leading buy-to-let lenders, The Mortgage Works offers landlords a broad range of options to meet their varying needs. These latest rate reductions demonstrate our continued commitment and support to our existing landlord customers who are coming to the end of their current deal.”

