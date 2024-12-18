The Openwork Partnership boosts strategic growth plans with new CFO appointment

The Openwork Partnership (Openwork) has announced the appointment of Jennifer Mathias as its new Chief Financial Officer for the group.

Mathias joins from FTSE 250 Rathbones Group Plc where she held the position of Group CFO and latterly Group Chief of Staff for over 5 years. Prior to Rathbones, she held positions as CFO & Deputy CEO of EFG Private Bank (UK) and Global CFO of Coutts, having commenced her career with 14 years in Lloyds Banking Group.

The appointment follows the recent announcement that Bain Capital has committed to make a significant minority investment in Openwork, enabling the group to capitalise upon its unique market position across the wealth management, mortgage and protection advice sectors (the proposed transaction is subject to regulatory approval).

Philip Howell, CEO of Openwork, commented: “In line with our growth ambitions, we have assembled a high calibre senior management team to which we are very fortunate to now add a CFO of Jennifer’s proven track record and extensive knowledge of the sector. We look forward to welcoming her to Openwork in January.”

Jennifer Mathias commented: “I am delighted to be joining Openwork as it enters an exciting new chapter of growth with the added support of Bain Capital. There is no doubt that the business is well placed to take full advantage of the market opportunity for advice.”