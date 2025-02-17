The Openwork Partnership Business School announces prestigious accreditation for its Route to Principal programme

The Openwork Partnership has revealed that its dedicated training programme for aspiring advice business owners, Route to Principal, has received accreditation from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

The programme supports individuals building financial advice businesses through a learning and development programme tailored to business leaders. The course includes practical development, mentoring and consultancy, drawing on expertise from across The Openwork Partnership network.

The CII accreditation recognises the training adheres to the highest standards, underscoring The Openwork Partnership’s commitment to supporting their advisers in the firm’s network, whatever their ambitions.

The Business School was first introduced in 2022 to address the industry’s need to increase the number of high-quality financial advisers and business owners.

Helen Longland, Business School Principal Director, The Openwork Partnership, commented: “We are proud to have our course recognised by the CII for its quality of learning. We believe in investing in the next generation of practice owners, creating a new cohort of advisers who are helping to bridge the advice gap.”

Gill White, Executive Director of Member Engagement and Learning at the CII, said: “We are delighted to award CII accreditation to The Openwork Partnership Business School’s ‘Route to Principal’ course, which is specially tailored to support the development of advisers. The Openwork Partnership has displayed high quality learning and commitment to excellence throughout a rigorous assessment process in order to achieve accreditation.”

Matthew Hill, CII Chief Executive, also commented: “This is a brilliant collaboration between the leading provider of professional qualifications in insurance and financial planning, and one of the most innovative and cutting-edge business schools for financial advisers.”

Scott Taylor-Barr, Principal of Barnsdale Financial Management (and programme graduate) added: “The Business School offered me the chance to step away from the day-to-day of working in my business and spend a day each month or so working on a specific area of my business, making me really think about it and challenging my perceptions and default thought patterns. Building and owning a successful business can be immensely rewarding, and this course helps build confidence, expertise as well as providing resources for undertaking the challenge of owning a business. The accreditation endorses the high standard of the programme.”

For more information on the accreditation go to CII website.