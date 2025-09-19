The Right Mortgage & Protection Network announces return of PMI Annual Summit & Gala

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has today (19 September 2025) confirmed the return of its flagship Private Medical Insurance (PMI) Annual Summit & Gala, which will take place on Wednesday 6th November at Hogarths Hotel in Solihull.

The event begins in the morning with the Annual Summit, where delegates will hear from The Right Mortgage (TRM) Insurance Team and leading PMI providers through keynote presentations and interactive roundtable sessions.

Representatives from across the PMI sector, including April International, Aviva, AXA Health, Bupa, Freedom, Medicash, The Exeter, Vitality and WPA, will be sharing insights and perspectives on the latest developments shaping the market.

In the evening, guests will gather for the Gala Dinner & Awards, which will combine fine dining, networking and celebration. With a Casino Royale theme TRM will be rewarding PMI-based achievements across the network recognising excellence amongst member firms and advisers.

Attendees can attend the Annual Summit only or both the Summit and the Gala Dinner & Awards.

Registration for the PMI Annual Summit & Gala is now open and firms should speak to the support team, or visit the adviser website for details.

Amy Wilson, Head of Insurance at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, said:



“The PMI Annual Summit & Gala is one of the highlights of our calendar, bringing our firms, advisers and providers together to share knowledge and celebrate success. It is a chance to reflect on the progress the sector has made, explore future opportunities, and recognise the individuals and firms who continue to raise standards in this important market. We look forward to welcoming our members and partners for what promises to be an inspiring and memorable day.”

For more information on The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, The Right DA Club, and Group companies The Later Life Lending Network or The Right PMI & Healthcare, please contact: joinus@therightmortgage.co.uk or visit www.therightmortgage.co.uk