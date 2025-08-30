Three new UK firms achieve exclusive CISI Accredited Financial Planning Firm™ status

UK firms, Ardent Financial Planning in York, Key Financial Planning in Birmingham, and Pyrford Financial Planning in Weybridge, have obtained CISI Accredited Financial Planning Firm™ (AFPF) status. The CISI now recognises these firms as leaders in the financial planning profession.

This brings the total number of CISI, UK-wide Accredited Financial Planning Firms to 55.

Firms must meet rigorous criteria to become accredited. Those who achieve the status have all demonstrated a commitment to excellence in providing a comprehensive, holistic financial planning service and fostering high ethical standards by having policies in place that align with the CISI’s Code of Conduct. They also become part of a community that shares best practices, thereby gaining consumer confidence.

Chris Morris, Chartered MCSI, CISI head of financial planning policy and engagement, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Ardent Financial Planning, Key Financial Planning, and Pyrford Financial Planning as our latest Accredited Financial Planning Firms. All firms have demonstrated their client-centric approach, and with CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals driving their service, we congratulate them on joining the CISI Accredited Financial Planning Firm™ community.”

Ardent Financial Planning said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised by the CISI. This accreditation reflects the dedication, professionalism, and values that our team has consistently demonstrated over the years.

Ardent Financial Planning

“Achieving and maintaining our status has been and will always be a core priority, and we’ve done so by continually investing in our people, our clients, and the smart use of technology to create an exceptional client experience.

“Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. This recognition is a major milestone and a proud moment for Ardent, and we’re excited to continue building on this success with the CISI as a trusted partner.”

Key Financial Planning said: “Becoming a CISI Accredited Financial Planning Firm™ is an important milestone. It reflects the standards we set as a business and the values we work towards every day. It’s a recognition of the trust we aim to build with every client through genuine, long-term financial planning, and we’re committed to upholding those standards now and in the future.”

Key Financial Planning

James Mousley, co-founder, Pyrford Financial Planning, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the prestigious accreditation. Noel and I set up Pyrford Financial Planning Ltd to deliver the highest quality of retirement planning and with a commitment to continually improve the services to the families we are privileged to support. This achievement recognises our dedication to delivering excellence and validates our process for ensuring great retirement outcomes for clients. We look forward to continuing to push the financial planning profession forward with our fellow accredited peers.”

James Mousley, co-founder, Pyrford Financial Planning

Consumers can find the list of AFPFs by accessing the CISI’s Wayfinder website .

Those interested in becoming an Accredited Financial Planning Firm should contact Chris Morris at christopher.morris@cisi.org.