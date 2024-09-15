Three quarters of Brits look for sustainable homes, expert shares eco-friendly tips

Almost 9 in 10 (87%) adults in the UK have made changes to their lifestyle to help tackle environmental issues

3 in 4 (76%) potential property buyers now look for sustainable features in the home

Almost half (47%) of Brits admit they feel guilty about the negative impact they may have on the environment

Our experts give you 5 tips to hosting an eco-friendly home

he UK has been recognised as a leader in sustainability, in fact, it ranks 6th worldwide. But UK households have been found to be responsible for 20% of the country’s emissions. That being said, 32% of Brits are looking to carry out renovations and home upgrades. They said they were doing so because they were environmentally conscious. It’s important for all homeowners to consider the impact their homes may have on the environment.

Confused.com Energy has provided insight and expert tips on how to create the ultimate eco-friendly home.

The experts at Confused.com Energy commented:

“Adopting small yet impactful eco-friendly changes in our daily lives can significantly reduce environmental harm and save you money in the long run. LED bulbs, for example, can reduce carbon emissions by up to 40kg per year. Switching to A-rated energy efficient appliances can also save you £30 or more annually.”

“These seemingly minor adjustments collectively make a big difference by lowering energy consumption, reducing utility bills, and minimising our overall carbon footprint.”

Five tips on an eco-friendly home renovation:

Power in plants

With varying types, sizes and benefits, plants make a great decor item that also hosts eco-friendly benefits. Not only do they make versatile and unique decor to add character to a room but they also help to improve air quality.

One large indoor plant could soak up up to 1.3 kilograms of carbon dioxide annually. This is because plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen into the air. Indoor plants can also help to regulate temperature.

Low VOC decor

On average, 3 in 4 (76%) potential property buyers now look for sustainable features in the home. This includes what the EPC rating is and the age of the property being at the forefront of a buyer’s mind. However, it’s also key to keep in mind the internal factors of the home. For example, whether some of the interior is made with sustainable, low-VOC ingredients. Eco-friendly, low-VOC paints usually come in two varieties. The first containing less than 50 grams of VOC per litre for flat finishes and the other, less than 150 grams per litre for non-flat finishes. Using water-based paint is the best way to make a home sustainable. That’s because it doesn’t sacrifice quality or performance as it contains lower levels of VOCs, it’s easier to clean up and is less odorous.

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can be harmful to your health. But using low-VOC options for paint, wood stains, and other interior decor elements in your home can help reduce the emission of these harmful chemicals. This approach contributes to better indoor air quality compared to traditional products with higher VOC levels.

Low VOC paint formulas are made with fewer harmful chemicals. This means there will be less pollutants released into the air, improving indoor air quality.

Eco-safe appliances

On average, the UK produces 1.45 million tonnes of electrical waste annually. But fixing faulty appliances has become easier due to new regulations, such as the UK legislation’s Right to Repair initiative. This legislation requires manufacturers to offer repairs at a reasonable price and within a reasonable timeframe even after the legal guarantee period.

When you buy a new appliance, you can identify its efficiency levels by checking the energy label. This should run from A to F, with A being the most energy-efficient. These labels allow consumers to make informed choices and consider the environmental impact of household appliances. For example, washing machines, dishwashers and tumble dryers account for 14% of a typical energy bill. An A-rated dishwasher costs £35 a year to run compared to a G-rated machine that will cost almost double at £65 a year. Opting for a higher rated appliance, washing your clothes at a lower temperature and avoiding half-loads will help reduce your usage.

Energy efficient lighting

Compared to the traditional light bulb, energy-saving bulbs last up to 12 times as long providing the same quality for less energy usage. LED bulbs run at an 80-90% energy efficiency and can also reduce carbon emissions by up to 40kg annually.

Within the past three years two-thirds of lightbulbs sold in Britain were LEDs.It would cost an average of £180 in total to replace the entire home with these eco-friendly bulbs.But it would save at least £40 annually per household. The great benefit of using LED lighting is they’re also available in a range of brightness levels and designs. This can give you full interior designing ideas to suit your rooms.

Renewable energy

Almost half (47%) of Brits admit they feel guilty about the negative impact they may have on the environment. It can be difficult to constantly be conscious about your usage and spending. But one way to help reduce the guilt and prioritise eco-living is by switching to a renewable electricity source. Options such as solar photovoltaic installations, or solar panels, convert the sun’s energy into electricity by using photovoltaic cells. This in turn, generates a reliable, sustainable and low-maintenance source of energy saving the average household one tonne of carbon per year.

You can also combine solar PV’s with electric heating systems to run your heating and hot water purely using renewable sources. If you include solar battery storage to accompany your PV system, you can store energy and use it whenever you need, giving complete independence.