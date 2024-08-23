Three times more cancer patients in England waiting too long for treatment

Data released by the ONS this morning, show that the percentage of patients waiting longer than the 62-day standard and 31-day standard for cancer treatment in England has more than tripled over the past 12 years.

In Quarter 1 2024, 33.4% were waiting longer than the 62-day standard, compared with 11.0% in Quarter 2 2012. There should be no more than 62 days between a cancer referral being received by a hospital (specialist) to when a patient starts treatment.

In Quarter 1 2024 2012, 8.9% of patients were waiting longer than the 31-day standard for treatment, compared with just 1.6% in Quarter 2 2012. There should be no more than 31 days from the “decision-to-treat” a cancer patient to when the patient starts treatment.

More promisingly, the most recent data sets in England show the percentage of patients waiting too long for treatment is beginning to reduce. It follows the publication, in February 2022, of NHS England’s Delivery plan for tackling the COVID-19 backlog of elective care guidance.

Brett Hill, Head of Health and Protection at leading independent consultancy Broadstone, commented: “This data lays bare the deterioration in NHS performance against cancer treatment targets that we have seen over the past decade, with the percentage of patients waiting too long for treatment more than tripling in England.

“Early treatment is vital for improving outcomes following a cancer diagnosis. Far too many patients are having to wait too long to start treatment which will unfortunately and inevitably increase the likelihood of more significant, long-term health impacts.

“It is little surprise therefore that businesses are stepping in to provide healthcare support for their staff that can aid with the quick diagnosis and treatment of serious conditions like cancers. This can not only improve patient outcomes but ease pressure on the NHS, reduce treatment costs and drive economic growth by keeping employees in the workforce.”