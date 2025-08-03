Transact marks 25th anniversary with move to 2 Gresham Street and new adviser event series

As it celebrates 25 years in business, Transact is relocating its London office to 2 Gresham Street this September, creating space for future growth and a more sustainable way of working. The move marks the end of a long chapter at Clements Lane and is intended to achieve a Gold Ska rating for its environmental standards.

The new office will create a modern and collaborative environment and follows recent investment in new technology for all staff – supporting the high quality service Transact provides for advisers. The space has been designed in partnership with Oktra, an award-winning office design and build company known for its commitment to sustainability and employee well-being. Careful planning has been undertaken to ensure uninterrupted services for advisers and clients.

In tandem with the move, Transact is launching a series of adviser events to be held at the new office this autumn. These events will explore how the company’s latest technological advancements, including our Account Opening API, simplifies adviser workflows by enabling seamless system-to-system communication.

The events will bring together COOs of adviser firms, CRM/back office software providers, and Transact’s team to explore integration opportunities, surface operational challenges, and collaborate on innovative solutions. Additional sessions are also planned to discuss how AI is being explored by software firms and what it means for advisers. More details will follow in the coming weeks.

Integrafin Holdings plc CEO, Alex Scott:

“The new office is a significant investment in the future of the business. It demonstrates our continued commitment to the market and to the City of London, while giving our teams the state-of-the-art infrastructure they need to continue to deliver modern, reliable services to advisers.”

Transact CEO, Tom Dunbar:

“This is a significant step for Transact. We’ve built a modern, vibrant office that will be great for staff but also gives us the opportunity to collaborate more closely with advisers. Together with our recent investment in IT, this will support our plans to develop the platform and further improve our high quality service.”