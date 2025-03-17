TrinityBridge – the renamed Close Brothers AM business- begins new chapter as an independent wealth manager with £35m investment

Following the recent sale, Close Brothers Asset Management has changed its name to TrinityBridge. The new wealth management business has today announced its future roadmap for technology investment, as it embarks on a new chapter as an independent, standalone business.

TrinityBridge has announced a £35 million investment programme to upgrade its technology and operations infrastructure. Designed to enhance both the client and colleague experiences, this investment will be key in enabling TrinityBridge to deliver its strategic objectives and achieve its ambition to be the best place in the UK for wealth management professionals and their clients.

A central focus of this investment is the development of a new investment platform, which is being built through strategic partnerships with industry-leading firms. TrinityBridge is partnering with SEI to adopt the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP) and the SEI Data Cloud, while also implementing Objectway’s Portfolio Management Solution and outsourcing order execution activities to Winterflood Business Services (WBS). Additionally, to further strengthen its platform solution, TrinityBridge is partnering with Snowflake and adopting Microsoft Azure integration services for data and integration services.

The firm’s technology investment will also be used to bolster its HR, finance and risk systems, whilst facilitating migration of the firm’s data centres to Microsoft Azure which will provide access to the latest development and data science tools. Meanwhile, the firm is dedicating an additional portion of its funds to enhance the digital experience for colleagues and clients. Specifically, it is focused on further differentiating its client experience, and improving front office productivity through digital and AI solutions.

Gregg Clarke, Chief Operation Officer of TrinityBridge, comments:

“This investment in our business operating model and technology solutions marks an incredibly important moment in the start of our journey as an independent, stand-alone business, and will be key in helping us deliver our growth strategy.

“Clients are, and always have been, core to our business and this investment will be game changing for their experience. By leveraging industry leading technology, we can enhance our proposition while also maintaining the high-quality service that has always been central to our approach. At the same time, it will also transform the way our colleagues work – streamlining processes, and equipping them with the most up-to-date systems. I am excited about the future of TrinityBridge, and would like to thank all our colleagues who are helping to deliver on this.”