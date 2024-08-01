Two NS&I Premium Bonds holders from Outer London and Devon celebrate their £1 million big win

This month’s NS&I Premium Bonds jackpot winners are from Outer London and Devon, each scooping £1 million in this month’s draw.

According to NS&I, the first Bond number drawn was 516FV135553 and is held by a winner based in Outer London. The winner has a holding of £24,155 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond less than two years ago, in October 2022. They become the twelfth £1 million jackpot winner from Outer London.



The second Bond number to be drawn for the £1 million prize this month was 245FP902498 and the Bond holder lives in Devon. The winner holds £30,275 in Premium Bonds and purchased the winning Bond in May 2015. They are the eighteenth Premium Bonds jackpot millionaire from Devon.



Andrew Westhead, NS&I Retail Director, said:

“Congratulations to our two new millionaires from Outer London and Devon – what a great way to start the summer holidays.

“It’s not just about our jackpot winners though, as we’re paying out over £457 million in prizes this month. One winner from Kent scooped £100,000 with only a £100 holding in Premium Bonds. Another £100,000 winner bought their winning bond nearly 30 years ago in 1995 – I hope it was worth the wait!

“The best way to receive prizes hassle-free is to have them paid direct to your bank account, or automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds.”



Checking prizes

Premium Bonds holders can easily check if they’ve won a prize in the August draw from Friday 2 August, by checking the NS&I website, the prize checker app, or simply asking AlexaTo check on the NS&I website, customers will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number. If they use the prize checker app, they’ll need their NS&I or holder’s number. People can also check for any unclaimed prizes owed to them.



August 2024 prize draw breakdown

A total of 5,935,875 prizes worth £457,062,375 will be paid out in the August 2024 prize draw. There were 124,653,374,131 Bond numbers eligible for the draw.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 87 £50,000 176 £25,000 349 £10,000 874 £5,000 1,748 £1,000 18,282 £500 54,846 £100 2,191,646 £50 2,191,646 £25 1,476,219 Total value of prizes£457,062,375 Total number of prizes

5,935,875

Unclaimed prizes

Premium Bonds prize winners receive notifications of their winnings if they have registered their contact details. However, there are instances where customers relocate or forget to update their contact details with NS&I. This can lead to unclaimed prizes, especially for those who opt to receive their prizes via cheque rather than bank transfer. Original paper Bonds can be registered online or by calling the helpline on 08085 007 007.



In Outer London, there are 235,985 prizes worth £8,244,450 that are yet to be claimed. In Devon, there are 40,729 unclaimed prizes worth £1,365,875.



Customers can choose to have their prizes paid directly to their bank account or reinvested into more Premium Bonds. 9 in 10 prizes are already paid in this way and it’s quicker and more secure than waiting for a cheque.



Customers can find instructions on how to change their prize payment preferences here. Customers who may have an unclaimed prize can easily check using NS&I’s online prize checker or the prize checker app.



Currently there are 2,433,843 unclaimed prizes worth £86,076,800 waiting to be claimed.