Two-thirds of young people back WASPI compensation

TWO-THIRDS of young Britons say the Government should pay compensation to women who were not properly informed of changes to their State Pension age.

With MPs returning to Westminster this week, new data released today [Saturday] by WASPI campaigners reveals overwhelming support from 18-34 year-olds for compensating the 3.6 million women affected by State Pension age changes.

More than half (53 per cent) of 18-34 year-olds believe the Government should hold a debate and vote on whether compensation should be paid.

WASPI campaigners are calling for a “Herculean effort” from supporters to send one million letters to MPs in the coming weeks, in what could become one of the greatest single issue correspondence movements in British political history.

Campaigners say tens of thousands of letters have been sent since the campaign launched last week.

WASPI chief Angela Madden has warned ministers they are in the “last chance saloon” to deliver justice, with every MP set to receive an average of 1,500 letters if the target is achieved.

Meanwhile, more than three-quarters (77 per cent) of all voters say people affected by maladministration should be able to receive redress without having to take legal action.

In December, the Government agreed to reconsider all the evidence on compensating WASPI women by the end of February 2026.

Angela Madden, Chair of the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign, said:

“These findings prove that younger people understand the importance of justice and fairness across generations. They recognise that when the state fails its citizens through maladministration, it must put things right, regardless of age.

“The overwhelming support from 18-34 year-olds shows they won’t accept a society where governments can simply ignore independent watchdogs and deny compensation to those who’ve been wronged.

“With one million letters set to land on MPs’ desks and the Government’s own admission that their position is legally indefensible, ministers have a clear choice: deliver the justice WASPI women deserve or face continued pressure from voters of all ages who believe in accountability and fairness.”

In December last year, ministers committed to make ‘best endeavors’ to reconsider the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s report within 12 weeks (by 24 February 2026) and to pay more than half of WASPI’s legal costs.

This followed the Government’s admission in November that “new evidence” had emerged, despite this evidence being one of the DWP’s own surveys from 2007.

WASPI campaigners have raised more than £250,000 to fund their legal challenge and were originally set to face senior Government lawyers in the High Court on 9 and 10 December before the last-minute agreement.

Members of the public can write to their MP, and check their support status, via this link: https://waspi.co.uk/getting-involved/waspi-map/