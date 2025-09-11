Unbiased: Client acquisition tops adviser priorities but tech adoption remains slow

New research by Unbiased Pro, the UK’s leading financial advice platform, reveals that client acquisition is the leading business priority for the next 12 months (34%), as firms look to grow in an increasingly competitive and uncertain market.

Declining sector productivity, tighter margins, and mounting regulatory pressures shape this landscape. Firms are also contending with economic turbulence and evolving consumer expectations.

Advisers are also focused on client retention (23%), underscoring the importance of maintaining strong relationships in a competitive market.

In contrast, just 14% rank technology adoption as a top business priority for the next 12 months.

Below is a full breakdown of the responses when asked about business priorities over the next 12 months:

Responses Percentage Client acquisition 34% Client retention 23% Technology adoption 14% Expanding services offered 9% Regulatory compliance 8% Succession planning 3% Staff recruitment/training 3% M&A/business consolidation 2%

When asked what would help them serve clients better, advisers called for less paperwork, more automation, and greater fee flexibility.

These findings come at a time of heightened demand for financial advice, as economic uncertainty following recent tax reforms and ongoing speculation around inheritance and capital gains tax have pushed many consumers to seek clarity and reassurance.

At the same time, the ‘Great Wealth Transfer,’ an estimated £5.5 trillion set to pass between generations over the next 30 years, is reshaping the advice landscape. Advisers are under pressure to build relationships not only with current clients but also with their heirs, ensuring continuity and trust across generations.

Matt Cockayne, Chief Revenue Officer at Unbiased Pro, said:

“Client acquisition is about more than growth; it’s about future-proofing their businesses.

“With demographic shifts and regulatory changes accelerating, advisers who can attract and retain the right clients will be best positioned to thrive.”

“There’s a real opportunity to unlock efficiency through smarter technology and strategies that can help advisers grow sustainably and connect with the right clients faster.

“As the scalable and repeatable top of funnel growth solution for advice firms, Unbiased is committed to helping advisers thrive through predictable and sustainable growth.