Unbiased connects UK financial advisers to £37 billion of assets in 2024

Unbiased, the UK’s leading platform for matching people with qualified financial experts, has reported a strong 2024, with financial advice enquiries worth £37 billion in new assets under management (AUM) being brought to financial advisers – up from £26 billion in 2023.

In 2024, over 10 million people visited Unbiased.co.uk, with 200,000 people looking for a financial professional, including expert pensions and retirement advisers, accountants, and mortgage and insurance brokers.

This growth highlights Unbiased’s leading position in the UK, helping financial professionals across the country grow their businesses and individuals access qualified advice.

The huge uptick in AUM was driven mainly by requests for financial advisers (primarily focused on pensions, retirement planning, and investment management), which rose 27%.

Helping to bridge the advice gap

“Unbiased is moving from strength to strength, powering growth for financial adviser customers in both the independent and restricted sectors,” says Karen Barrett, founder and chief executive of Unbiased (pictured).

“There’s a huge shift in intergenerational wealth in the UK, with £5.5 trillion expected to be passed down from older generations to children and grandchildren by 2050.*

“And moreover, 60% of UK wealth is expected to be owned by women by 2025 – with this trend expected to continue over the next decade.

“Unbiased is the easiest way for these newly wealthy groups to find a financial adviser, and we are proud to be adding billions of AUM to the financial advice industry in 2025.”

* Source: Kings Court Trust research paper ‘Passing on the Pounds – The rise of the UK’s inheritance economy’