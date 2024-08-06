UTB Mortgages Announces Rate Drops of up to 40bps Across its Entire BTL Product Range

United Trust Bank (UTB) Mortgages for Intermediaries has announced rate reductions of as much as 40bps across its entire Buy-to-Let product range.

These changes are live with immediate effect with applications sold on older products honoured, providing an offer is issued before the 31st October.

All rates and 2%, 3%, 4% and 5% product fee options across UTB’s Standard, Specialist and Non-Standard plans have been updated. Some plans have been reduced by up to 40bps.

Standard (single dwellings on an AST)

· 2yr Fixes from 5.69%

· 5yr Fixes from 5.29%

Specialist (HMO and MUBs up to 10 rooms/units)

· 2yr Fixes from 5.69%

· 5yr Fixes from 5.44%

Non-Standard (Holiday Lets)

· 2yr Fixes from 7.25%

· 5yr Fixes from 7.05%

Brokers can find full details of the changes in the updated product guide: HERE

Buster Tolfree, Director of Mortgages – United Trust Bank, commented: “Last week’s base rate cut was welcome news for all mortgage borrowers, both in terms of reducing repayments but also helping to address the affordability gap. We have moved quickly to pass on the lower rates now available in the market and will follow up with more announcements on other products in UTB’s mortgage range soon.”