Vitality pays £142m in protection claims in 2024

Vitality has today published its protection claims statistics for 2024, revealing that it paid out £142 million in protection claims over the year. This represents 91.9% of all claims received across life insurance, income protection, and serious illness cover.

Claims Insights

Life Insurance: Vitality paid £95.7 million in Life cover claims last year, with 98.9% of claims paid. Cancer continues to be the most common claim for Life Insurance, followed by heart and artery conditions, and neurological illnesses such as strokes. These top causes are often linked to lifestyle choices, reinforcing the importance and impact of the Vitality Programme on helping people live longer lives in better health.

Serious Illness Cover: Vitality paid £44.4 million in Serious Illness Cover claims, with 88.6% of claims paid. Cancer remained the leading cause of claims among women accounting for 70% of claims from women, while heart and artery conditions were more common among men (28%). Notably, pregnancy complications was the fourth most common claim category for women – a benefit rarely included in traditional critical illness policies – highlighting the value of this benefit being included in all Serious Illness Cover plans.

Notably, 1 in 7 claims were for conditions not typically covered by enhanced critical illness plans, and a further 1 in 10 were paid to members who had already previously made a successful claim, demonstrating the power of Vitality’s Serious Illness Cover, and the support it provides.

Income Protection: Vitality paid £1.8 million in Income Protection claims in 2024, a significant increase from £1m the previous year. The top four claims were for cancer, musculoskeletal issues, mental health conditions, and neurological illnesses — together accounting for over three-quarters (82%) of all claims. Vitality provides targeted support for each of these most common reasons for claim to support members recover and return to work quicker, the latest of which was added this year, with the launch of a dedicated neuro-rehabilitation pathway.

The Vitality Programme

Vitality’s Shared Value Model rewards members for engaging in healthy behaviours through the Vitality Programme. In 2024, the Programme delivered £99m in value, including 1.1 million cinema tickets – enough to fill every cinema seat in the UK, nearly three million Caffè Nero drinks – equivalent to a coffee for every person in Rome, cashback for members from 1.5 million healthy food shops at Waitrose & Partners, plus 100,000 pairs of running shoes – enough for every London Marathon runner, twice.

Engaged members* saved an average of £244 annually through the Vitality programme, with Vitality data showing that these members are more active, less likely to lapse their plans, and can live up to five years longer.**

Optimiser

Vitality’s Optimiser feature continues to enhance the value of protection plans by rewarding healthy living with financial benefits. It offers members Vitality’s lowest upfront premium (Vitality’s Platinum rate)*** which they can maintain when they engage with the Vitality Programme. Members with Optimiser are shown to be three times more likely to engage with the Programme, and in 2024, saved £40 million in lower premiums— a clear demonstration of how positive lifestyle choices can lead to healthier finances as well as better health outcomes.

Justin Taurog, CEO of VitalityLife, said: “In 2024 we paid £142 million in protection claims – our largest amount to date – reflecting the scale of support we provide and the strength of our commitment to our members and their families when they need it most.

We believe that protection should be about more than just being there when things go wrong, it should deliver value every day. That’s why our Shared Value Model is so powerful. In 2024, we delivered nearly £100 million**** in everyday value through the Vitality Programme and helped members save £40 million on their premiums through Optimiser. This represents real, tangible benefits that members experience without needing to claim.

At a time when the industry is being challenged by consumers to demonstrate meaningful value and avoid foreseeable harm, our model does both. It supports members when they need it most, but also helps them live healthier, longer lives – with our data showing that engaged members can live up to five years longer.”