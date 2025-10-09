Vitality releases its 2024 health claims insights for cancer 

The latest analysis from VitalityHealth reveals its 2024 cancer claims insights, finding the most common types of cancers were for breast (25.5%), skin (24.8%), and prostate (13.6%).

Furthermore, Vitality highlighted that while claims rates for breast and prostate cancer have decreased by 9% and 7% respectively between 2019 and 2024, skin cancer claims rates have increased by nearly 25%.

When examining the VitalityHealth 2024 cancer claims breakdown by gender, the most common cancer claimed for by women was breast cancer, which accounted for 47% of women’s cancer claims in 2024, followed by skin cancer, which accounted for 22%.

Meanwhile, the most common types of cancer claims made by men in 2024 were for prostate (29%) and skin cancer (27%). Though prostate cancer claims were only made by those aged 40 and up.

As well as sharing details on its cancer claims insights, Vitality has also shared that 77% of private health insurance customers have concerns around waiting times for cancer diagnosis and treatment. In fact, Vitality reports this concern was apparent across all age groups, with 77% of 18–34-year-olds expressing concern and 78% of those aged 55+ . Suggesting that cancer cover continues to be a key driver for consumers looking to purchase PMI.

Responding to the findings, Arun Thiyagarajan, CEO of VitalityHealth, said: “A cancer diagnosis can be absolutely devastating, but having the right kind of clinical treatment and care, alongside wider holistic support, such as we offer, is invaluable and is most likely why it remains a top priority for those seeking to purchase PMI.

It’s really encouraging to see a reduction in the claims rates of breast cancer and bowel cancer amongst Vitality health insurance members between 2019 and 2024. While the rise in skin cancer claims rates during this same period is concerning – especially as it reflects national data showing a similar upward trend – it’s important to remember skin cancer remains one of the most treatable forms of cancer. By embedding timely screening within a well-guided care journey, we can help ensure it is identified early and managed effectively.”