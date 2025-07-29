Vitality’s employee challenges programme goes live 

Vitality has announced that businesses with Vitality cover can now start using its highly anticipated ‘Employee Challenges’ feature to support better health and wellbeing across their teams.

Built into the Vitality UK App, Employee Challenges is an engaging and interactive digital tool for businesses, designed to support higher physical activity levels across the organisation, with employees able to take part in teams wherever they’re based. Businesses can set different four-week step challenges, with teams encouraged to get more active, top the leaderboard, and potentially win prizes during this time.

Businesses can create challenges with different themes, each with a unique look, such as undertaking a virtual walk across the country, and other key features designed to motivate employees including:

· Milestones to break the four weeks into smaller achievable segments

· Individual and team leaderboards

· Virtual badges and trophies that can be earned through participation

· Highlights which can be seen on a team feed, weekly wrap ups, and in a final summary at the end of the challenge

By encouraging greater collaboration and creating an environment where colleagues can come together to be more active, the new tool creates a fun environment that is expected to significantly impact activity levels within organisations that adopt it.

The tool is designed to support businesses with motivating employees to be more active while fostering a culture that prioritises health and, in turn, productivity. With year-on-year productivity continuing to decline across the UK, Vitality has previously reported that inactive employees lose 28% more productive time than those who regularly exercise.

The new tool aims to combat this hurdle and increase productivity while creating a more collaborative and healthier workforce through the promotion and easy set-up of team-based challenges.

Backed by Vitality’s insight and its understanding of behaviour change, habit forming and the links between health and productivity in the workplace, the new initiative offers a proactive solution for businesses and employees who are looking to encourage a stronger sense of health and wellbeing within their workforce.

Pippa Andrews, Director of Corporate Business at Vitality Health said “Productivity and ill-health are two of the biggest issues being faced by workplaces and employers alike, and both are Employee Challenges will help them to face head on by creating a collaborative environment that pushes and incentivises them to further embed health and exercise into their day to day lives.

We know that increasing physical activity, even by a small amount, can make a difference to a person’s health, and by challenging employees to push themselves that little bit further, employers can expect to see a healthier, happier and more productive workforce.”