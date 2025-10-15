Vitality’s medicated weight management pathway: early success and its impact on health insurance

Ahead of the release of its next Health Claims and Insights Report, data from Vitality’s new medicated weight management pathway has revealed strong early signs of success, with enrolled members having lost on average 9.3% of their body weight within the first three-month period.

Today’s announcement comes against the backdrop of ever-rising obesity levels. Latest government data shows that the proportion of adults in England who are obese has risen from 14.9% to 28.9%.

A major driver of poor health in the UK, obesity can lead to several health complications, including cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, as well as have broader implications for an individual’s healthspan. Vitality’s claims data from 2021 to 2024 highlights that members living with obesity were:

35% more likely to be hospitalised for any condition, compared to those with a healthy BMI

70% more likely to be hospitalised for a musculoskeletal condition

And 123% more likely to be hospitalised for a cardiac condition

Additional findings Vitality highlight that more than 4 in 10 (45%) of those taking, or considering taking, weight loss medication said their reasoning was to lose weight to improve their health, alongside wanting to maintain a healthy weight (48%).

In 2025, Vitality became the first health insurer to introduce weight-management medication as a core feature of its private medical insurance. Through partner, Second Nature, qualifying members can benefit from discounted access to weight-management medications, including Wegovy and Mounjaro, as part of a wider weight-loss pathway that includes lifestyle support and one-to-one coaching with a dietician to help them to establish healthy long-term habits that can be maintained long after weight-loss goals.

Dr Katie Tryon, Chief Commercial Director, Vitality Health, said: “This early indication of weight-loss success for those members on our medicated weight management pathway is really encouraging. While weight management medications are not a universal solution, they can be a useful tool helping to improve health for those who are eligible, especially when coupled with wider lifestyle changes and the establishment of long-term healthy habits, which in turn have the potential to help prevent associated conditions and hospitalisations.”

Chris Edson, CEO, Second Nature said: “Our partnership with Vitality is a perfect example of this holistic approach in action. By combining weight loss medications with our personalised, one-to-one coaching and dietitian support, we’re offering a truly integrated and unique solution that tackles both the physical and behavioural aspects of weight management. It will help Vitality members not only achieve their weight loss goals but also build healthier, more sustainable lifestyles.”