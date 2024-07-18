Webinar: What’s next in Real Estate Investment? Exploring Current Trends and Future Opportunities – Watch Here

IFA Magazine’s latest webinar, in partnership with TIME Investments, put the spotlight on the trends and opportunities currently appearing in real estate investment.

The discussion, chaired by Ian Alyward, former Head of Manager Selection and Responsible Investment at Barclays, saw TIME Investment’s Andrew Gill and Gravis’ Matthew Norris tackle some of the big questions around the real estate market.

The webinar was broken into three sections which included ‘The big picture; why real estate? Why now?’, ‘Investing in real estate – physical real estate, REITS and hybrid assets: asset allocation strategies, threats and opportunities’ and ‘What does the future look like for real estate investments?‘. The conversation was then concluded with a fascinating audience Q&A which further interrogated the pros, cons and practicalities of real estate investment.

For those of our readers who were unable to attend the live event, we have provided a link to the full recording below…

