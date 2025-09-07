When AI goes ‘local’: What Meta’s camera-roll scanning means for business and security

Meta has quietly introduced a new feature that scans the photos on users’ phones, not just the ones they upload. It’s designed to fuel AI-powered suggestions, like photo collages and memory prompts. But the quiet rollout of the feature being activated without clear consent have sparked alarm.

Experts at Spy Alarms have revealed that for business and security leaders, this isn’t just a consumer privacy story, it’s a warning sign with direct implications for trust, compliance, and risk management.

Why This Matters for Business

Work data could be exposed . Many professionals use personal smartphones for work and if Meta’s AI scans a camera roll, it could pick up sensitive information. This could be anything from whiteboard photos to client documents. That’s a potential data-leak scenario that no compliance team wants.

The Bigger Question

This isn’t just about one setting in one app. It’s about how far AI will reach into our personal and professional lives.