Why cheaper mortgages may be a silver lining from Trump’s tariffs | M&PI 17 | May 2025

As we head into May and the summer months, momentum in the mortgage and property sector continues to build. In this edition, we examine how recent data is influencing the availability of low-deposit mortgages, the headline-grabbing Trump tariff announcement and its potential knock-on effects for UK mortgage brokers, and how social media is transforming the way the industry connects and communicates.

Uplifting data for low-deposit borrowers

We start with a bright spot—the latest Moneyfacts UK Mortgage Treasury Report. The findings suggest improving conditions for borrowers, especially those needing low-deposit products. Mortgage deals have now reached their highest level since 2008, pointing to greater choice and increasing competition among lenders. Product availability has also seen strong month-on-month growth, which is contributing to a renewed sense of optimism in the market. While the outlook is promising, experts note that there’s still further to go—particularly in the high-LTV space.

Trump tariffs: An unexpected silver lining?

Globally, the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs continue to be felt. These policies have disrupted global supply chains, leading to higher construction costs and inflation—factors that influence housing development and property pricing, especially in import-reliant markets. However, there could be a silver lining. According to Laith Khalaf, Head of Investment Analysis at AJ Bell, these economic shifts may lead to reduced interest rates in the UK as central banks respond to inflationary pressures. It’s an angle Laith explores for us further in this issue.

The social media shift

We close this edition by looking at the growing impact of social media in the mortgage and property sectors. The way brokers and professionals connect with clients, peers, and prospects has evolved dramatically. While traditional channels like print and radio still have their place, platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and X are now vital tools for visibility, growth, and building trust. In today’s market, a strong online presence isn’t just helpful—it’s essential. We also share how IFA Magazine is expanding its own digital presence to ensure we deliver timely, relevant content in the most engaging formats. And if you’re not already following us at @MortgageandProperty, now’s the time!

