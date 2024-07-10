Join us for our next webinar in association with TIME Investments, in which our panellists will be sharing their insights and opportunities they see in the UK REIT sector, and how this can be accessed through a hybrid real estate structure.

Your webinar invitation

Real estate investment: what does the future hold?

Thursday 18th July 10-11am

Meet the webinar panellists

Andrew Gill, Fund Manager at TIME Investments

Andrew has over 9 years’ experience in REITs and investment trust research and 13 years in financial services. Andrew joined TIME in October 2022 and is a CoFund Manager for TIME: Property Long Income & Growth and TIME: UK Infrastructure Income. Previously, Andrew was a sell-side Equity Research Analyst at Jefferies for over 7 years primarily covering European listed real estate and REITs. Prior to Jefferies, Andrew spent nearly 4 years at PwC where he qualified as a chartered accountant (ICAEW) and he is also a CFA charterholder.



Matthew Norris, Director of Real Estate Securities at Gravis

Matthew is responsible for the oversight of the VT Gravis UK Listed Property Fund, the VT Gravis Digital Infrastructure Income Fund, and the Robeco Gravis Digital Infrastructure Income Fund. Matthew has more than two decades investment management experience and has a specialist focus on real estate securities and digital infrastructure investments.

Ian Aylward, previously Head of Manager Selection and Responsible Investment at Barclays

Ian was most recently Head of Manager Selection and Responsible Investment having joined Barclays in 2016. He led a team of ten covering equity funds, fixed income funds and liquid alternative funds as well as being responsible for all aspects of ESG investing within the business. The team won many awards; the most notable for Ian as an individual was twice being voted Citywire’s leading fund selector in the UK.

Some of the key questions to be addressed include:

Why should you consider investment in real estate right now?

What are the practicalities of the risks and opportunities within the sector?

What influence will Labour’s victory have on the real estate sector?

Join us on Thursday 18th July to ask our panellists your own questions to gain personalised insights.

Click here to register and earn CPD

If you cannot attend the live event, we recommend registering anyway to gain access to the recording to watch at your leisure.

This webinar is for Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.