Why US buyers are flocking to prime UK property – and how they can avoid tax traps 

Written by Alexa Kordowicz and Leigh Sayliss, Directors at law firm, Lawrence Stephens.

With more Americans than ever making the move to the UK and buying prime property, advisers need to be aware of the tax pitfalls their clients could face, and how to help them avoid costly mistakes.

US migration to the UK reaches record levels

The Americans are coming. In recent years, a growing number of Americans have been crossing the Atlantic to make the United Kingdom their home. While celebrity immigrants such as Ellen DeGeneres have made the headlines, the UK is now attracting thousands of Americans every year.

Many are here to stay. The Home Office says that over 6,600 Americans applied for UK citizenship in the year ending March 2025 – up 30% on the previous year. The first quarter of 2025 alone saw 1,931 applications, the highest quarterly figure in two decades.

Prime property hotspots are attracting wealthy US buyers

There has been a notable surge in well-heeled American buyers seeking properties in London, particularly in prime central London areas such as Mayfair, Marylebone, Chelsea and Belgravia. Americans are now reported to be the main non-British buyers of prime London real estate. Outside of London, desirable rural areas such as the Cotswolds are in vogue.

Lifestyle, safety and cultural similarities are key draws

This trend appears to be driven by a mix of political disillusionment, lifestyle aspirations and the straightforward, practical advantages of life in the UK, from safer streets to a lower cost of living, cheaper private schools and free healthcare. Another key attraction is that, as a culturally similar English-speaking nation, adjusting to life to the UK tends to be relatively easy for Americans.

Better work-life balance is a major attraction

The UK is an attractive destination for those Americans seeking a better quality of life. The promise of a better work-life balance also appears to be a significant draw. In the UK, workers are entitled to more annual leave, paid maternity leave of up to 39 weeks and lower working hours, for instance. From wealthy celebrities to everyday professionals, the UK’s allure is now reshaping migration patterns, which historically tended to be in the other direction.

Political stability and safer education are influencing moves

In 2025, MAK25 London Limited analysed several key drivers prompting Americans to relocate to London, and found perceived political instability in the US to be a significant factor. The UK’s safer educational environment was found to be a notable factor, which perhaps few Britons consider. The UK has had no school shootings since 1996, compared to 39 in the US in 2024 alone, and six in 2025. This is an understandable anxiety for American parents. Lower crime, along with free maternity care and generous maternity leave certainly makes the UK an attractive destination for young American families. Personal factors, such as family ties or job opportunities, also play a role according to MAK25, which also emphasises the importance of obtaining bespoke visa advice.

Currency strength and property market trends are boosting appeal

The current strength of the US dollar against the pound is increasingly making property purchases attractive for Americans, as is the softening UK property market. Post pandemic lifestyle changes and more flexible working arrangements also mean that it’s possible for Americans to consider a second home abroad, even while continuing to work in the US. London and the UK still have global appeal and cultural cachet, and the UK’s reputation is that of a safe haven for international buyers to invest their wealth.

Engaging advisers early is vital for avoiding tax traps

It is vital for Americans considering a move to the UK to engage US and UK tax qualified legal advisors at the outset – ideally prior to making an offer on any property. It’s essential to consider the possible ownership structures carefully, and to understand all the tax implications. Although thorny tax issues can arise, especially regarding inheritance tax, there are ways to mitigate these if they are considered before buying a property.

Understanding the key UK tax implications

Advisers of Americans moving to the UK will need to understand how the UK’s tax regime may impact them and their families, particularly if they are owners of second homes. Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) surcharges for people buying a second home, and for non-UK residents, may well apply. This means that some canny buyers are looking to invest in areas in the UK with strong growth potential, to help offset the higher initial purchase costs.

Properties for personal use are generally bought in personal names or through trust arrangements, as there are further SDLT implications and the Annual Tax on Enveloped Dwellings (ATED) if the client decides to purchase through a company – unless the property is being bought solely for investment and the owner does not intend to use it personally.

Capital Gains Tax (CGT) rates in the UK may surprise Americans, and this is payable on the gain made upon the eventual property sales. It may be payable in the US and UK, but tax treaties avoid double taxation.

Potential inheritance tax at 40% on UK assets is another issue to be carefully considered. Although this should be offset against taxes paid in US, the UK threshold for paying inheritance tax is significantly lower than that for US Estate Duty. It is also worth remembering that there is no inheritance tax on transfers between spouses or civil partners.

Preparing for a smooth property purchase

American clients going ahead with a purchase should ensure that they have all the necessary documentation in order well in advance to ensure a smooth purchase. This may include proof and source of funds, a mortgage offer in principle, and insurance there will be necessary financing and sufficient tax and financial planning to ensure the purchase will be viable. Their US and UK advisors may need to collaborate closely to ensure the best strategy.

A growing transatlantic migration trend

As the political and social divides deepen in the US, the UK’s blend of cultural heritage, personal safety, and its easy access to continental Europe continues to attract Americans. Though US citizens will have to clear a variety of legal hurdles before making the move, this transatlantic migration shows no signs of slowing down just yet.