Wimbledon scores ace for property price tags

With the world-famous Wimbledon Championships now in full swing, specialist prime property finance firm CapitalRise has today revealed how this exclusive corner of south-west London ranks in the UK property market.

The iconic tennis tournament has been hosted at the historic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, since 1877. It is estimated that the Grand Slam event draws a tremendous 500,000 people to the area every summer. Wimbledon itself sits within the London Borough of Merton, which is home to over 200,000 residents and 80,000 households.

Rightmove: Wimbledon most searched area in London last year

Earlier this year, Rightmove confirmed Wimbledon to be the most searched area in London, beating favourites Chelsea (8th), Hampstead (13th), and Fulham (15th). South London performed well overall, with Sutton (2nd), Kingston upon Thames (4th), and Beckenham (7th) also featuring in the top ten.

How do Wimbledon homes rank on price?

The average price of a home in the highly exclusive Wimbledon Village (£1,136,579) is over four times the UK average (£286,489). Wimbledon homes also sit at roughly double the valuation of the average for the borough (£579,749), which itself is marginally above the London average (£533,687).

UK London Merton Wimbledon Village Average property price (April 2022) £276,917 £521,313 £553,158 £1,204,773 Average property price (April 2023) £286,489 £533,687 £579,749 £1,136,579 YoY price change +3.5% +2.4% +4.8% -6%

Source: Land Registry UK house price data.

Uma Rajah, CEO and Co-Founder, CapitalRise comments: “Wimbledon captivates the attention of spectators and press from across the world for its sporting drama, but it also shines off the court for its property portfolio. Wimbledon Village effortlessly blends city and country life, offering detached Victorian properties with large gardens and a 30-minute commute to the City. With a theatre, common, and an array of top-rated schools, it is easy to see why this corner of south London is a firm favourite among families.

“The wider London property market continues to perform well, with the average property valuation a very healthy 60% above the UK average. The top-end of the market continues to shine, with the capital recording an average of three super-prime £10m+ property sales per week in the last financial year, establishing the highest total (161) since 2016.

“As a prime real estate lender with a focus on top quality property assets in highly desirable locations with strong perennial demand, we naturally love to support projects in Wimbledon. We have provided the finance for various projects in the area since our foundation in 2016 – in fact, it is rare for us not to be funding at least one Wimbledon development at any point in time, which is testament to the appeal of the area.”