Yorkshire BS is UK’s most productive mutual – as UK’s most efficient building societies are ranked

Yorkshire Building Society is the most efficient in the UK according to new research from fintech Target Group.

The analysis, conducted by the software and digital transformation provider, examined the annual reports of building societies with combined total assets of almost £550bn, employing more than 30,000 Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) employees.

Target found that, as an industry, building societies have on average, £18.1m of assets per member of staff employed.

Those judged to be Tier 1 societies, with more than £10bn of assets each, had an average of £20.0m worth of assets per employee. Within this tier, there were variation, however: while Yorkshire Building Society had £28.3m worth of assets per employee, Newcastle only had £10.8m.

In Tier 2 societies, with between £1bn and £10bn of assets, the average value of assets per employee was approximately £9.5m. In this tier, Progressive had £14.4m worth of assets per employee whereas Cumberland had just £6.7m.

The average value of assets per employee was approximately £7.9m in Tier 3 societies – i.e. those with between £500m and £1bn of assets. The most efficient mutual of this size was Swansea with £10.4m worth of assets per employee, compared to the Mansfield with £6.0m.

The smallest niche building societies, with fewer than £500m of total assets, have £7.2m worth of assets for every employee – with Stafford Railway, the most efficient, having £10.1m and the Ecology having £5.3m.

Target Group’s Melanie Spencer said: “This is a crude measure. But the ratio of assets to employees strikes at the heart of the issue of automation in the sector – of building societies’ willingness or otherwise to adopt technology to improve their productivity. You’d expect the largest societies to be the most efficient since they’re enjoying the biggest economies of scale. But our research highlights that this isn’t necessarily the case. Nottingham is a large operation, with total assets of £5.2bn, but it employs 510 people – that’s £10.3m worth of assets per employee. That’s a similar ratio to Stafford which only has £25m worth of assets. At the other end of the spectrum, Nationwide’s total assets are three times greater than Yorkshire’s – but their workforce is five times the size. A lot of this is down to digital transformation. Some societies have invested so they can do more with less while others have not. That’s somewhat concerning for the sector given that societies need to be embracing digital transformation and addressing legacy systems. Technology is going to be absolutely critical for long-term success of the mutual movement. If mutuals don’t adopt emerging technologies, they’ll fall behind.”

Building Society Society Assets per employee (£) Nationwide 18,929,234 Yorkshire 28,276,173 Coventry 26,777,778 Skipton 15,331,938 Leeds 18,505,841 Principality 11,358,367 Newcastle 10,847,682 West Bromwich 11,691,089 Nottingham 12,901,478 Cumberland 6,695,833 National Counties (Family) 11,693,333 Progressive 14,379,310 Cambridge 8,536,170 Monmouthshire 7,203,390 Newbury 10,714,286 Saffron 7,459,596 Furness 9,058,442 Leek United 7,500,000 Darlington 6,211,921 Suffolk 9,295,918 Market Harborough 8,630,000 Hinckley & Rugby 6,933,333 Marsden 9,950,000 Scottish 9,036,585 Melton Mowbray (Melton) 6,239,316 Swansea 10,358,209 Dudley 7,756,098 Tipton & Coseley 7,360,465 Loughborough 7,722,222 Mansfield, The 6,021,978 Hanley Economic 7,764,706 Vernon 7,027,778 Harpenden 5,423,077 Chorley & District, The 6,766,667 Bath Investment 5,625,000 Teachers 6,180,328 Buckinghamshire 8,204,545 Ecology, The 5,349,206 Stafford Railway (Stafford) 10,125,000 Beverley 9,291,667 Earl Shilton* 7,826,087 Penrith 7,350,000

The research found that the most efficiently run societies, which outperformed in terms of their size were Stafford Railway (Stafford), Beverley, and Earl Shilton. At the other end of the spectrum were Cumberland, Monmouthshire, and Darlington.

Target says despite their relative outperformance, many of the smaller less efficient societies need to overhaul their transformation strategies which have hitherto been too cautious.

Mel Spencer said, “To survive in the coming decades, many of the smallest building societies will need to hire a CIO. And they must look at adopting cloud core systems as a service as a matter of urgency, rather than attempting to maintain their out-dated legacy technology. Leaving it any longer risks failing to deliver for a new generation of savers and borrowers.”