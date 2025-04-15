Zurich becomes seventh insurer to join CIExpert’s Income Protection Insight Zones

CIExpert is delighted to announce that Zurich has added its updated Income Protection plan to the CIExpert Insight Zones making it the seventh insurer to participate. By extending its support beyond Life & Critical Illness, Zurich now makes all its personal and business life cover and critical illness plans, plus personal income protection available to all CIExpert subscribers.

CIExpert’s Life & Critical Illness Insight Zones are already fully representative of every life and critical Illness insurer in the market, reinforcing the platform’s position as the industry’s most comprehensive and independent resource for product comparison. The Income Protection Insight Zones continue to expand, with Zurich the latest in a growing number of insurers recognising the importance of equipping advisers with easy access to in-depth product insights.

Zurich continues its modular approach with the rebranded `Select` now named `Enhanced`. Updates include an income multiple to 65% of gross income for the first £60,000 of income and 45% for earnings above that threshold. It includes several important consumer features such as both Minimum & Maximum Benefit Guarantees, an Own Occupation Guarantee, increased eligibility, and a simplified payment approach for occupations covered under sick pay matching and the valuable Linked Claim feature. The optional Enhanced module includes Trauma Benefit, Hospital Stay Benefit and Funeral Benefit, with fixed pay-outs and improved coverage.



CIExpert’s Income Protection Insight Zone offers advisers a ‘birds-eye’ view of all policy options, including detailed information on income multiples and payment periods together with sections containing policy information, eligibility, occupation type, deferred period, claims options, cover guarantees, priority occupations, and rehabilitation / return-to-work features and benefits.

Growing adviser engagement and platform integration

CIExpert has reported significant growth in the usage of the Insight Zones, with many large distribution firms now adopting the platform as their go-to source of information for protection advice. The recent integration with Iress enables direct access to CIExpert’s Insight Zones from Iress’ Exchange and Xplan Mortgage platforms, ensuring advisers can engage with the resource seamlessly throughout their client research journey.

Paul Roberts, Proposition and Distribution Director at CIExpert, commented:

“Zurich’s decision to join our Income Protection Insight Zones is a further endorsement of the value they deliver to insurers, advisers and consumers. With every Insight Zone signed-off by each insurer to confirm accuracy, the important role they play in advice, compliance and Consumer Duty requirements cannot be understated.



“At CIExpert, we’re deeply committed to protecting incomes properly for individuals and their families to deliver the financial resilience that they need. That’s why we’re excited to welcome Zurich into our Income Protection Insight Zone and to continue their development further as we continue our plans to enhance our Income Protection support for advisers and their clients.”



Louise Colley, Protection Director at Zurich added:

“Our updated Income Protection plan delivers much needed certainty and clarity for both advisers and consumers and we are delighted to highlight this within CIExpert’s Income Protection Insight Zone. Not only do the Insight Zones provide fully accurate details of all our features and benefits they deliver a deep insight in the value our features and benefits offer consumers of today and in the future”.

As CIExpert continues to develop its offering, further enhancements and new insurer additions are expected in the coming months, helping advisers stay informed and deliver the best possible protection solutions to clients.