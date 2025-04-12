1 in 4 snared by ticket scams as peak FOMO sets in due to imminent Glastonbury resale

As Glastonbury festival ticket resale looms, high demand and low availability create perfect storm for scammers, warns Nationwide

New research reveals 1 in 4 (25%) have fallen victim to ticket scams, losing £82 on average

A staggering 51 per cent of Brits would consider buying tickets from questionable sources

Nearly 1 in 5 (18%) young people (aged 25-34) are more likely to take risks as big events approach

Two in five (40%) 25-34-year-olds are willing to knowingly buy fake tickets to secure a spot

With Glastonbury’s official ticket resale as soon as tomorrow, research from Nationwide reveals one in four Brits have fallen victim to ticket scams – losing an average of £82.

The research* shows how Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is driving decision-making when it comes to high-demand events, such as Glastonbury, major sports fixtures, and film premieres. Over half (51%) of people would consider purchasing tickets from questionable sources to avoid missing out– increasing their chances of falling victim to fraud – while more than a fifth (22%) are prepared to pay extra due to FOMO.

The study highlights that those aged 25-34 are the most vulnerable, with nearly one in five (18%) admitting they’re more likely to take risks the closer it gets to their big event. Two in five (40%) of this age group would knowingly risk buying fake tickets – pointing to the desperation to be part of a must-see gig or game. While only 3 per cent of 55+’s would take the risk irrespective of the lure, 13 per cent of 45-54s.

Adding to the stress, many victims revealed they only found out they had been scammed when sellers stopped responding (21%), or when they were refused entry at the event with their invalid ‘etickets’ (20%) or when their physical tickets (17%) didn’t show up. More than one in four (27%) victims say this left them feeling angry and disappointed, while 23 per cent felt upset, stressed and embarrassed.

Nationwide’s findings serve as a timely reminder for ticket buyers to exercise caution in the run-up to high-demand event resales.

Andrew, 37, who runs Hata café in Edinburgh, was duped by a convincing scam after Glastonbury sold out in 2023. Hoping to surprise his partner, he paid £1,500 to a website claiming to have leftover crew passes. Initially, the seller responded, blaming delays on a local reseller – but then the communication stopped – leaving Andrew in the lurch and out of pocket.

Thankfully, Andrew managed to recover the funds through Nationwide, but the experience left him feeling stressed and disappointed. His advice to others this year is clear: don’t take the risk – stick to trusted, official sources.

Jim Winters, Director of Economic Crime at Nationwide, said: “Glastonbury is the UK’s biggest festival and one of the most popular anywhere in the world. When offered high-demand tickets that are cheap, or even just available, fans can easily lose control of their senses as their hearts rule their heads. High demand and low availability, fuelled by FOMO, create the perfect conditions for criminals to exploit victims. It might be tempting to take risks but it’s unlikely to pay off, causing worry, stress and regret. This is why, as the Glastonbury resale kicks in, our customers should check transactions they are unsure about with our Scam Checker Service, available on the phone or in branch.”

Nationwide customers can use its Scam Checker service, in a branch or by calling 0800 030 40 57 if they are in any doubt about who they are paying, to check their validity.

Anyone affected by fraud or scams can find help and support on Nationwide’s website Fraud and security | Nationwide.

TOP TIPS TO AVOID TICKET SCAMS