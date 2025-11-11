2,000 set to attend PFS National Conference 2025

Over 2,000 financial planning professionals, exhibitors, speakers and members of the media are registered to attend the Personal Finance Society’s (PFS) National Conference on Thursday, making it the largest financial planning event of the year.

The professional body will deliver an all-star lineup, with England footballers Beth Mead MBE and Lucy Bronze MBE joining President Carla Brown for an inspiring discussion of how they have overcome their own challenges, through unyielding determination, resilience, and ambition.

With more than 25 sessions across five theatres, the Lionesses will share the stage with technical experts who will explore the talent, advice, innovation, and generation gaps faced by the sector, with thoughtful consideration of how each can be addressed.

The Society’s flagship annual event will bring together around 1,700 PFS members and other professionals to enjoy a carefully curated programme designed to close knowledge ‘gaps’ and deliver great outcomes for clients.

Keynotes include Geoff Ramm, renowned as one of the world’s most inspirational customer service speakers, who will provide critical insight on how to retain clients for years to come. Geoff has worked with entrepreneurs, high performance teams and organisations across 54 countries to create award winning ideas to outperform the competition. The FCA will also be represented, with Kate Tuckley, Head of Consumer Investments Supervision Department.

Carla Brown, President of the PFS, said:

“We are delighted provide an opportunity for such a large community of financial planning professionals to come together at this year’s National Conference. The team has worked so hard to deliver a fantastic day of motivational learning and development, in recognition of our drive to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients. I’m especially pleased to welcome Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze, whose stories of resilience and determination will inspire us all to push boundaries and perform at our best.”

