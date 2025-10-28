2010 Gold investment would have generated over 213% ROI

Gold’s recent price surge has resulted in UK searches for ‘buy gold’ to increase by over 50% in the past month, as people look to invest in the precious metal while it continues to dominate headlines.

Alongside gold, many investors choose property to diversify their portfolios, but based on historical prices, would property or gold have reaped the biggest ROI over the past decade?

The experts at The Gold Bullion Company have analysed average UK property and gold prices between 2010 and 2025 to compare how much ROI would be generated from both investments.

Property vs Gold: Which would generate the most ROI?

Year Average house price Average gold price (per fine troy ounce) 2010 £156,936 £793.39 2015 £182,291 £758.98 2020 £218,522 £1,378.70 2025 £266,841 £2,487.85 Investment gain £109,906 £1,694.46 ROI 70.03% 213.57% Annualised ROI 3.60% 7.92%

Between 2010 and 2025, the average house price in the UK has increased by 70%, from £156,936 to £266,841. The research carried out by The Gold Bullion Company has revealed that if you had invested in property back in 2010, the buyer would have an investment gain of £109,906 and an ROI of 70.03% in 2025.

During the same period, the average gold price experienced a significant surge, with the precious metal’s price reaching record highs in 2025. In 2010, the average price of gold was £793.39, compared to £2,487.85 in 2025. With the price of gold remaining on an upward trajectory, if you had invested in gold back in 2010, you would now have an investment gain of £1,694.46 and an ROI of 213.57%.

How much you could have earned by investing the value of a property in gold

Amount invested in 2010 £156,936 Gold value in 2025 £492,104 Investment gain £335,168

In 2010, the average price of a UK house was £156,936, but if this amount were invested in gold instead, there would be an investment gain of £355,168 in 2025.

Rick Kanda, Managing Director at The Gold Bullion Company, has revealed everything you should know before investing in gold:

“Gold investment should not be dependent on whether the market is either surging or falling; you should be more focused on whether your financial situation enables you to do so at that particular time. Gold should always be seen as a long-term investment strategy.

“The time is right if you have the funds, you are in a financially stable position, and you’re looking for an investment that will store value long-term without thought towards any short-term price fluctuations.”

“Whether you’re looking to invest in a gold bar or coins, it’s important to research to ensure you are buying from a reputable dealer. Check for customer reviews and for accreditations such as the UK Trading Standards ‘Buy With Confidence Scheme’.”

“When buying physical gold, it’s also important to consider storage options. If you’re looking to use a vaulting service or a third-party company, be sure to compare prices, as storing your gold is something that will be a long-term commitment”