3 in 4 employees have worked while physically or mentally unable to perform their duties, study reveals

According to a new study, the continued stigma surrounding sick leave and health-related discussions in UK workplaces is creating a challenging environment for employees.

The Workplace Health and Wellbeing 2025 Survey revealed that 3 in 4 employees have continued to work while physically or mentally unable to perform their duties due to ill health and that 25% worry about how a sick day will be perceived by their team or manager.

To help shed light on health taboos at work and understand the impact of workplaces minimising their employees’ health, online clinic and prescription service, UK Meds, gathered insight from employees at 280 workplaces.

Health and well-being remain a stigma in the workplace



Social taboo and pressure from colleagues



The survey revealed that workplace culture plays a significant role in employees’ decisions to take a sick day. More than one in five employees (22%) feel direct pressure from their manager to keep working despite being unwell, while 14% experience similar pressure from colleagues.



Two-thirds of respondents admitted to feeling self-imposed pressure to continue working and 26% of employees would worry about whether they’ve recently taken a sick day.



Build-up of work



For many employees, the fear of returning to a backlog of tasks influences their decision. Around 30% worry about busy periods and deadlines, while the same percentage feel concerned about the amount of work that will pile up in their absence.



Responsibilities also weigh heavily on employees’ minds. More than a quarter (27%) factor in whether they have an important meeting before deciding to call in sick, and 32% consider whether someone else is available to cover their workload.



Financial concerns



For many, there are financial pressures of missing work, with almost a quarter of those surveyed concerned about the financial implications of taking a sick day.

Worries about job security also play a role, with 10% of employees worrying about their seniority or length of time at the company when considering whether to take time off.

Employees struggle to speak to HR about their health worries

Just 1 in 5 said they would feel comfortable speaking with HR or a people manager about their health concerns at work.

Less than half of employees feel comfortable discussing their health concerns with colleagues. At the same time, around half of employees feel comfortable speaking to their manager about their health.

Certain topics arose as particularly sensitive subjects. 91% feel uncomfortable discussing their infertility and just 10% of women identified menstrual health as something they could discuss at work.

Mental health at work: a growing concern

Mental health continues to be an issue which needs to be addressed in the workplace as 60% say their work itself impacts their mental health.

50% of employees feel their employer does not support their mental health and 62% feel unable to discuss their mental health at work.

Workplace resources are also lacking—only 25% have trained Mental Health First Aiders, 41% offer counselling services, and just 13% provide dedicated mental health or wellbeing days.

How are workplaces supporting their staff?

While improvements need to be made, some workplaces are taking measures to improve employee wellbeing. Nearly half (45%) of workplaces offer flexible working arrangements, allowing employees to attend medical appointments without the added stress of missing work. Around 45% of organisations also offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs).

However, workplace support for menopause remains low, with only 18% of organisations offering resources. In addition, just 11% offer subsidised health screenings.



Dr Alexis Missick, says:

“Open conversations about health in the workplace are essential for creating a supportive and productive environment. Employees should feel comfortable prioritising their well-being without fear of judgment or professional consequences.

Encouraging honest discussions, normalising sick leave, and ensuring access to proper support can help break down harmful stigmas. A healthy workforce isn’t just beneficial for individuals—it also leads to stronger, more resilient organisations.”