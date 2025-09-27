3 in 5 teachers admit to using AI – but is it helping or hurting students?

From automating admin to providing personalised learning, artificial intelligence is transforming classrooms across the UK. Whether you’re dabbling in ChatGPT for teachers, curious about teaching artificial intelligence itself, or just wondering how an AI English teacher actually works, Discounts for Teachers has worked with teachers to explore AI in education.

What is AI and How Does it Work in Education

At its core, AI (Artificial Intelligence) refers to computer systems designed to do things that usually need human smarts—like making decisions, understanding language, or spotting patterns in data. Think less “Terminator”, more “Time-saver”.

In schools, that means AI can support teachers by:

Automating admin: Marking quizzes, compiling class data, tracking progress

Providing insights: Analysing pupil performance to inform planning

Creating tailored content: Personalised study guides, adaptive revision tools, you name it

What Do Teachers Think?

From excitement to hesitation, some teachers are still unsure about AI’s role in schools. In a survey conducted by Discounts for Teachers, 61% of teachers revealed that they find AI useful in their role, whilst 18% are completely against its use. With the role of AI in schools still relatively new and unexplored, 21% admitted to having no opinion.

While some remain resistant or hesitant to embrace AI in education, it’s clear that this technology is here to stay. The real question is: how do we ensure AI is implemented safely and effectively—while preserving the core values, human connection, and incredible expertise that educators and school staff bring to this vital sector?

Alex Lippa, Head of Geography, London comments: “At the moment there is a bit of a panic about AI in schools. Some fear it will dumb down both teachers and students, but these extreme views are just that—extreme. Students have always found ways to cheat, and AI is just a new tool for the same old tricks. Teachers can spot when work isn’t a pupil’s own.

Teaching is always adapting to new trends and ideas, and teaching is adapting to AI. However, you can’t talk about AI in the classroom without talking about safeguarding. The real challenge is ensuring students are safeguarded, taught to use AI responsibly, and that academic honesty is maintained. Knowing how to use AI selectively is an increasingly important life skill.”

AI in the Classroom: What About Pupils?

It’s not just teachers reaping the benefits—pupils are feeling the AI shift too:

Tailored Learning: AI adapts in real-time to pupil needs, offering different levels of difficulty and content types.

Independent Study: Pupils can explore subjects at their own pace, building confidence and digital literacy.

Healthy Tech Use: With the right guardrails in place, pupils use AI to support, not shortcut, their learning.

Alex continues: “AI should be seen as an opportunity. For years teachers have shared resources and lesson plans; AI simply makes this process faster and more adaptable. My hope is that it helps teachers tailor lessons more effectively rather than relying on generic, one-size-fits-all worksheets.”

Looking Ahead: Shaping the Future with AI

The integration of AI into UK classrooms is still in its early stages—but the momentum is growing.

More schools are incorporating artificial intelligence into lessons, and pupils are beginning to engage with the technology directly through real-world applications. AI literacy is becoming increasingly relevant, alongside traditional digital and ICT skills, and educators are playing a pivotal role in guiding this shift.

Innovative tools—such as AI English teachers and platforms like ChatGPT for teachers—are demonstrating how human teaching and smart technology can work together. Rather than replacing traditional methods, these tools aim to complement them, enabling more adaptive, efficient, and inclusive learning environments.

Final Thoughts: AI as a Teaching Tool

AI – Not a Substitute for Teachers

It is a support system—a tool designed to assist, not replace. When used effectively, AI can reduce administrative burdens, enhance lesson planning, and personalise learning experiences, allowing teachers to focus more on meaningful pupil interaction and professional growth.

By engaging with AI in teaching, educators are helping to build a future where technology enhances, not diminishes, the human elements that make education so impactful.

Lippa finishes: “AI is not not something to think about and be consciously aware of. It cannot be put back in the box, but it is not going to dumb the whole country down. Knowing how to use it in a sensible and selective way is an increasingly important life skill, so let’s show students how to use it whilst maintaining stringent standards on academic honesty when it matters.”