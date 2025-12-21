38,000 calls in two years: the resounding success of Propertymark’s Lettings Helpline

What began two years ago as a dedicated lettings helpline for Propertymark members in England has quickly become one of the organisation’s standout success stories.

Now supported by a team of eight, Propertymark’s Lettings Helpline has expanded beyond its original remit to include all four nations of the United Kingdom.

A key factor in the Helpline’s success is its close collaboration with expert legal partners, including Bright LLP in England, Robertsons in Wales, Armstrongs in Northern Ireland, and Bannatyne, Kirkwood, France & Co in Scotland. Their specialist legal insight ensures members receive accurate, up-to-date guidance when navigating complex regulatory and legislative issues in their jurisdictions.

The most striking milestone, however, is the volume of support delivered. In just two years, the Lettings Helpline has received well over 38,000 calls, assisting Propertymark members across the UK with a wide range of sales and lettings challenges.

This achievement comes during a particularly demanding period for the housing sector. Recent changes to Material Information requirements, alongside the introduction of the Renters’ Rights Act at Westminster and the Housing (Scotland) Act in the Scottish Parliament, are set to transform the private rented sectors in England and Scotland.

Reflecting on the Helpline’s impact, Jan Hytch, Member Services Manager at Propertymark, said:

“Huge credit goes to Propertymark members who are proactively seeking to comply with new legislation such as the Renters’ Rights Act and the Housing (Scotland) Act ahead of them becoming legally enforceable. This demonstrates their strong commitment to providing the right advice and support to their clients and customers.

“With 2025 proving to be a busy and complex year for the UK housing market, we are extremely fortunate to work closely with expert legal partners who help us ensure our guidance is accurate and reliable. Reaching north of 38,000 calls in just two years clearly shows that the Lettings Helpline has grown into a trusted and valued source of support across the property industry.”