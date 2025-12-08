4admin is reshaping data gathering and the future of admin for advice firms

When we last caught up with 4admin back in August 2024, founder Arran Kingston was a one-man powerhouse building tools to simplify letters of authority and provider data gathering. Fast forward to now, and things have moved quickly. The company has grown into a small but dynamic team, added a host of clever automations, and is becoming a key player in helping advisers tackle one of the most frustrating parts of the advice process.

As Arran explains, “We’re still laser-focused on this specific process, so that includes replacement business, transfer business, from submitting your LOA, analysing the data and then moving it into the different systems you’re using.”

That focus is what sets 4admin apart. While the team remains small, the launch of a customer success function has allowed them to tailor technology to each firm’s way of working. “We need to be able to customise and bend to the specifics of the different firms, networks, and advisers that we work with,” says Arran. “Everyone has their own process, and we don’t want to force them to standardise to our way of doing it.”

Automating the pain points

Much of 4admin’s innovation has focused on turning time-consuming admin tasks into streamlined processes. One of the biggest developments is automated chasing, something that every paraplanner or administrator can appreciate.

By integrating calling directly into the platform, 4admin’s AI can transcribe calls, identify key details, and automatically feed relevant information into client files. This approach means firms spend less time rekeying data and more time focusing on clients. “We already have an idea of what the firm needs from a compliance point of view,” says Arran. “We know what’s going to be chased, whether that’s by email or phone, and we then perform the analysis on the call transcript.”

“We’ve recently introduced a lot more automated chasing of the missing information which providers miss, which is unfortunately still the case nine times out of ten,” says Arran. “Whether that’s done over email or over the phone, we can now automate the checklists, file notes and summaries, using that data to fill in checklists, spreadsheets, CRM’s and emails”.

Simplicity first, AI second

Arran is clear that technology should make life easier, not more complicated. “Our goal is to enable our clients to use 4admin without needing to replace their current process, and that requires integration” he says. “Moving the data straight through has been nice, because it avoids having to re-key everything.”

That straightforward approach extends to how the team uses artificial intelligence. “A lot of the time you don’t need AI to solve some of the problems that you have,” Arran says. “Do we need to use AI for everything? You could, but we don’t rely on it because it has this unpredictability that you don’t have with other methods.”

Even where AI is used, the company takes a cautious, data-driven approach. After extensive testing, accuracy levels have climbed. However, he’s firm that human checks remain essential. “We were in the FCA’s Innovation Pathways Programme,” he recalls. “Their view is that you need a human in the loop at all times.”

The challenge of standardisation

For all the progress being made, Arran says the biggest challenge isn’t technology, it’s the lack of consistency across the industry. “The biggest challenge is driving adoption of common standards in this process across the industry,” he explains. “Often, LoAs and data gathering are painted as a provider problem. ‘They don’t give us the information we need.’”

Every provider works differently, but so do the intermediaries; this creates huge inefficiencies. “That lack of commonality is why you end up in the scenario where administrators and paraplanners don’t have what they need. They’re chasing missing information and don’t know the format they need to send it in, or the format they’re going to get it back in.”

To help address this, 4admin is working with Criterion – and the industry’s Fix LoA Action Group – to drive adoption of its LoA standards. Arran says these standards will give providers both the framework and incentive to modernise their systems, benefitting advisers, clients and providers alike.

Listening to users

The focus is on perfecting a core process firms use every day. “We don’t want to rip everything up entirely,” he says. “We want the technology to give us the extra 10–15% on top of the people and processes we already have.”

As such, user feedback continues to shape 4admin’s development. Arran says one of the biggest advantages of being a small, product-focused team is the speed at which feedback turns into action. “When a firm flags something, it often becomes part of the product within days, not months,” he explains. “Those short feedback cycles have been key to getting us where we are today.”

The team runs a tight loop between customer conversations, internal product discussions, and live updates, meaning that every improvement is grounded in real-world use. From refining exports to improving user workflows, the product’s evolution has been guided less by big releases and more by hundreds of small, meaningful iterations, all driven by the users themselves.

Balancing business and wellbeing

Despite running a rapidly evolving company, Arran is refreshingly open about the personal side of being a founder. “I love what I do,” he says. “Being able to be creative in solving a problem that hasn’t been solved before really drives me.”

But he admits it comes with challenges. “The buck stops with you. Any ball dropped is mine, regardless of who dropped that ball. Feeling sorry for yourself doesn’t help anyone, including the business. I’m trying to figure out that blend and realise that having valuable personal time is important.”

Support from across the industry has made a big difference. “Everyone’s been an absolute pleasure to work with,” he says. “The publications, clients, integrators and competitors are all working for the better of the industry, and nobody’s looked down on us because we’re young and newer to the industry.”

Looking ahead

Looking to the future, Arran’s focus remains clear: stay in their lane, do it well, and keep improving. “There are others within our space who are intent on becoming a do-it-all AI operating system for financial services,” he says. “Instead, we are laser-focused on transfer business, letters of authority, and data gathering from providers, and that is how we differentiate.”

That combination of focus, innovation and realism has helped 4admin stand out in a crowded market. And as advisers look for smarter, faster and more efficient ways to work, Arran and his team are proving that with the right balance of tech and human insight, even the most complex admin can be transformed.