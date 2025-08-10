51% of Brits are saving money by using AI

As AI tools become more accessible and integrated into everyday life, Adobe Express set out to better understand how people across the UK are using this technology at home, at work, and everywhere in between.

To uncover the truth behind AI habits, productivity hacks, and emerging concerns, Adobe Express surveyed over 1,000 UK adults. The result is a look at how the nation is embracing AI to boost creativity, streamline everyday tasks, and save time and money.

Key Findings: AI Adoption Across the UK

40% of people now use AI both at work and in their personal lives

From recipe generation to birthday invitations, AI is fast becoming the go-to tool for everything from creativity to admin. More than half of people (51%) say they’re saving money using AI, with a quarter saving up to £50 a month.

AI at Home: Life Admin, Personal Projects & Creativity

The survey found that people commonly use AI for:

Information research (65%)

Smart communication (29%)

Entertainment (28%)

Personal organisation & fitness tracking (41%)

In cities like Southampton, Sheffield, and Liverpool, AI is being used to support creative writing,

health tracking, and online learning. People in Glasgow are saving the most money with AI, while Southampton leads in time saved.

AI at Work: Creativity, Analysis and Time-Saving

At work, AI’s biggest impact is on efficiency. UK professionals are using AI to:

Design & content creation (70%)

Research & information gathering (56%)

Data analysis (46%)

Project management (40%)

Communication (22%)

Software development (18%)

Industries across the UK are adopting AI in varied ways to suit their workflows. In marketing, advertising, and PR, 60% of professionals use AI both at work and home mostly for creative tasks. In business, consulting, and management, 75% use it for data analysis, while 100% of legal professionals rely on it for content creation and communication.

In IT, 73% use AI for sourcing information and 47% for software development. Sectors like environment and agriculture, and hospitality and events, report the biggest time savings, with 50% in each saving over 10 hours a week. However, challenges remain, 100% of those in science and pharmaceuticals avoid AI due to lack of training, and privacy concerns affect up to 100% in marketing.

Why Some Still Aren’t Onboard

Despite the clear benefits, adoption barriers remain:

31% are concerned about data privacy

are concerned about data privacy 27% struggle with understanding or using AI tools

struggle with understanding or using AI tools 19% fear becoming too reliant or losing skills

fear becoming too reliant or losing skills 14% are put off by subscription costs

In cities like Belfast, Birmingham, and Cardiff, trust and ease-of-use were top concerns. Industries such as science, pharmaceuticals, and creative arts cited a lack of education as the key reason they avoid AI.

Adobe Express: Making Creativity Simple with AI

Adobe Express is committed to breaking down these barriers by offering intuitive, free tools that make creativity accessible to everyone. From AI-powered design templates and an image generator to video creation tools, the platform enables users to bring ideas to life – no advanced tech knowledge needed.

Top Tips for Using AI More Effectively:

Inspire ideas

AI-generated prompts can help inspire ideas, designs and content starters, generative AI tools can help offer fresh ideas to get your creative juices flowing. Think mood boards, presentation and design assets, or simply a starting point to creative something completely unique. Use AI as a springboard for your existing creative skills, or play around with editing tools to learn something new.

Streamline your schedule

AI tools are ideal for streamlining workflows, whether it’s your professional schedule or your personal calendar. Use tools to automate repetitive tasks and forecast timelines or utilise virtual assistances to help schedule reminders and respond to emails.

Be mindful of sources

It’s true that almost one in five (18%) people are sceptical about the reliability of AI outputs, and it’s certainly something to bear in mind. AI tools can deliver a world of information in just a few prompts, but it’s important to remember to check your sources to mitigate spreading false information.

Look out for free tools and trials

Almost one in six people (14%) miss out on the tools and possibilities AI-generated services can provide due to concerns surrounding subscription costs. But there are plenty of creative tools out there that don’t come at a price.

If you’d like more information about how people are using AI at home and at work, please visit: https://www.adobe.com/uk/express/learn/blog/ai-guide