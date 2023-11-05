Digest

72% of Brits say their financial situation distracts them from work

by | Nov 5, 2023

The cost of living crisis continues to plague the UK, marked by rising bills, food prices, and a host of other financial challenges, all negatively impacting people’s mental health. With recent research revealing that over 50% of Brits said their mental health would significantly improve if they were more financially stable. 

72% of UK employees stated that their financial situation distracts them from work, coming out on top of all countries surveyed. These findings come from Gympass’, the leading corporate wellness platform (recently closed $85m in funding), second annual State of Work-Life Wellness Report.

The results come from more than 5,000 employees across nine global markets, including the UK, which urges businesses to factor in wellbeing across all levels of their operation or face the consequences. The report includes: 

 
 
  • 88% of workers consider their wellbeing at work as important as their salary.
  • Nearly half of employees (46%) say personal finances are their main source of stress.
  • Four out of five companies that offer financial support boost employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention and lowers workplace stress. 

